RBZ dismisses social media reports

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

This is unwarranted cyber abuse of social media. — Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (@ReserveBankZIM) June 13, 2019

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has issued a statement advising members of the public that the message currently circulating on social media purporting that there is a People's Wholesale and Retail market at 80 Samora Machel Avenue, is fake and misleading.The Central Bank clarified that 80 Samora Machel Avenue is the Headquarters of the Reserve Bank Of Zimbabwe."The RBZ wishes to take this opportunity to advise the public to disregard the fake message as it creates unnecessary anxiety to unsuspecting members of the public. This is unwarranted cyber abuse of social media." The Bank said.Zimbabwean government recently announced that it will be implementing People's Wholesale and Retail markets all over the country.