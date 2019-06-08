Latest News Editor's Choice


RBZ dismisses social media reports

by Mandla Ndlovu
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has issued a statement advising members of the public that the message currently circulating on social media purporting that there is a People's Wholesale and Retail market at 80 Samora Machel Avenue, is fake and misleading.

The Central Bank clarified that 80 Samora Machel Avenue is the Headquarters of the Reserve Bank Of Zimbabwe.

"The RBZ wishes to take this opportunity to advise the public to disregard the fake message as it creates unnecessary anxiety to unsuspecting members of the public. This is unwarranted cyber abuse of social media." The Bank said.

Zimbabwean government recently announced that it will be implementing  People's Wholesale and Retail markets all over the country.




