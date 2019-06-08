ZANU PF Youths ready for MDC protests

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Violence will be resisted. Masoja ne Mapurisa haarwiswe as they give security to all citizens. Respect them. We respect you as a political outfit but dont be tempted to infringe on our rights to the same freedoms you enjoy in the new dispensation — Togarepi pupurai (@TogarepiPupurai) June 5, 2019

ZANU PF Secretary for Youth Affaurs Pupurai Togarepi says the Youth League is vigilant and ready to crush any uprising against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Togarepi was speaking after the leader of the MDC Youth Assembly Tererai Obey Sithole told the media that he is ready to lead the youths to oust President Emmerson Mnangagwa."We hear some are calling for confrontation to achieve selfish political ends. However we take the treasonous threats to remove a democratically elected President seriously."Togarepi said. "Those pushing for confrontation should know that we are very vigilant."On Monday Deputy Secretary for the MDC Youth Assembly Cecilia Chimbiri told private media that the youths will make the streets their second home till Mnangagwa resigns.Togarepi added that as youths they will not allow any power sharing agreement to be made with MDC."Negotiation a big No, Dialogue yes, lets talk but not trying to sneak in some amorphous arrangement. Let Biti and company know that we will not accept any undemocratic tendencies to go unchallenged. Any dream of some power sharing arrangement to accommodate losers is undemocratic."