Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZANU PF Youths ready for MDC protests

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
ZANU PF Secretary for Youth Affaurs Pupurai Togarepi says the Youth League is vigilant and ready to crush any uprising against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Togarepi was speaking after the leader of the MDC Youth Assembly Tererai Obey Sithole told the media that he is ready to lead the youths to oust President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"We hear some are calling for confrontation to achieve selfish political ends. However we take the treasonous threats to remove a democratically elected President seriously."Togarepi said. "Those pushing for confrontation should know that we are very vigilant."

On Monday Deputy Secretary for the MDC Youth Assembly Cecilia Chimbiri told private media that the youths will make the streets their second home till Mnangagwa resigns.


Togarepi added that as youths they will not allow any power sharing agreement to be made with MDC.

"Negotiation a big No, Dialogue yes, lets talk but not trying to sneak in some amorphous arrangement. Let Biti and company know that we will not accept any undemocratic tendencies to go unchallenged. Any dream of some power sharing arrangement to accommodate losers is undemocratic."



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Kariba Masaisai conducts training for Marshals: Strategy for no violence in soccer

24 mins ago | 45 Views

WATCH: Chamisa honours Thokozani Khupe

28 mins ago | 457 Views

The Marriage Bill of 2017 - A personal reflection on why it will not fly!

46 mins ago | 117 Views

RBZ dismisses social media reports

2 hrs ago | 2296 Views

Oil tycoon splashes S$200k on Mnangagwa scarf

2 hrs ago | 1604 Views

Farewell fighter: Tribute to Vimbai Tsvangirai

2 hrs ago | 1130 Views

WATCH: MDC youths to confront army

3 hrs ago | 1969 Views

PHOTOS: Mpilo hospital doctors' residence gutted by fire

3 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Zimbabwe under confused leadership

4 hrs ago | 1968 Views

Lionel Messi highest paid athlete in the world

4 hrs ago | 1619 Views

UK to end contribution to climate change by 2050

5 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zimbabwe journalist, one of the first black female journos to report on the genocide in Rwanda

5 hrs ago | 842 Views

A Farewell to Prof Levi Nyagura as Vice Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Chamisa plans to march for 'change'

5 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Chamisa to fire political army generals

5 hrs ago | 2381 Views

School sues Minister Cain Mathema over deportation

5 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Every Bosso player is geared for Dembare game

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mnangagwa's political dialogue immobilises Chamisa's divisive politics

5 hrs ago | 919 Views

Olonga forgets lyrics on stage

5 hrs ago | 835 Views

Chivayo in fresh energy scandal

5 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Bread shortages loom

5 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Mock 'losers who accept some election results and reject others' - curse vote riggers who refuse to step down

5 hrs ago | 685 Views

Zimbabwe police buy 4 000 AKs, sniper rifles

5 hrs ago | 729 Views

Mudenda to attend Vimbai Tsvangirai burial

5 hrs ago | 898 Views

Former Bindura mayor bashed over audit report

5 hrs ago | 450 Views

Mnangagwa in first live radio interview

5 hrs ago | 2108 Views

Succession poser for Chamisa's MDC

5 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Confusion reigns over Chinamasa's Air Zimbabwe appointment

5 hrs ago | 797 Views

Harare fly-overs in bad shape: Engineers

5 hrs ago | 489 Views

Police probe robbery victim's source of money

5 hrs ago | 759 Views

Zanu-PF MP 'rejects' MDC official's medical donations

5 hrs ago | 764 Views

Mliswa questions Wadyajena's Lamborghini

5 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Teachers mull another tools down

5 hrs ago | 536 Views

Major boost for Dembare

6 hrs ago | 447 Views

Deny, deflect and divert: Zanu-PF's flawed approach to governings

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

Envoy's daughter duped in tender scam

6 hrs ago | 381 Views

Businessman in nasty divorce

6 hrs ago | 849 Views

Mnangagwa reforms Cabinet

6 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Accept poll results, says Mudenda

6 hrs ago | 426 Views

UN urged to support Zimbabwe sanctions removal

6 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zinara revenues projected to hit $136m

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

'No unresolved political questions in Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

Chiwenga in ICU

6 hrs ago | 3267 Views

ZRP to change name

6 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Local content threshold set at 80%

6 hrs ago | 130 Views

'Write to unite Zimbabweans'

6 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabwe to be a football powerhouse by 2030

6 hrs ago | 149 Views

Punish currency speculators, says Eddie Cross

6 hrs ago | 511 Views

Epson to set up office in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 277 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days