Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare woman jailed 10 years for stealing copper cables

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 min ago | Views
A 52-YEAR-OLD Harare woman was slapped with an effective 10 year jail term by a Bindura magistrate yesterday after she was found in possession of 25,8 kilograms of Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZTDC) copper cables valued at RTGS $1020.

Shingirai Cheure (52) of house number 8519 Glenorah C, Harare was jailed after full trial by magistrate Sandra Mupindu.

Public prosecutor Sam Chamunorwa told the court that on 30 April around 9 am police officers from Bindura traffic were conducting routine checks and searches at a road block along Bindura-Shamva road.

Cheura who was behind the wheels of a black Honda Fit registration number ACV 8329 was intercepted by the police at a road block and they conducted a search before recovering a sack containing ZTDC copper cables in her boot.

Investigations by the police proved that Cheura was the owner of the stolen cables hence she was arrested and handed over to Criminal Investigations Department (CID) who then called an official from ZTDC the same day to identify the stolen cables; the official identified the cables as ZTDC overhead copper cables.

The copper cables were taken to Grain Marketing Board (GMB) for weight confirmation.

In mitigation the convict pleaded for a lighter sentence saying she is a mother of six children who all need her support.

"Your worship I am a mother of six children who all need my support may you be lenient when passing your sentence," she lamented. 


Source - Simbarashe Sithole

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Kariba Masaisai conducts training for Marshals: Strategy for no violence in soccer

48 mins ago | 95 Views

WATCH: Chamisa honours Thokozani Khupe

52 mins ago | 1392 Views

The Marriage Bill of 2017 - A personal reflection on why it will not fly!

1 hr ago | 251 Views

ZANU PF Youths ready for MDC protests

2 hrs ago | 884 Views

RBZ dismisses social media reports

2 hrs ago | 2895 Views

Oil tycoon splashes S$200k on Mnangagwa scarf

2 hrs ago | 2063 Views

Farewell fighter: Tribute to Vimbai Tsvangirai

3 hrs ago | 1279 Views

WATCH: MDC youths to confront army

3 hrs ago | 2181 Views

PHOTOS: Mpilo hospital doctors' residence gutted by fire

3 hrs ago | 1542 Views

Zimbabwe under confused leadership

5 hrs ago | 2036 Views

Lionel Messi highest paid athlete in the world

5 hrs ago | 1699 Views

UK to end contribution to climate change by 2050

5 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zimbabwe journalist, one of the first black female journos to report on the genocide in Rwanda

5 hrs ago | 885 Views

A Farewell to Prof Levi Nyagura as Vice Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1808 Views

Chamisa plans to march for 'change'

5 hrs ago | 1843 Views

Chamisa to fire political army generals

5 hrs ago | 2559 Views

School sues Minister Cain Mathema over deportation

5 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Every Bosso player is geared for Dembare game

5 hrs ago | 329 Views

Mnangagwa's political dialogue immobilises Chamisa's divisive politics

5 hrs ago | 961 Views

Olonga forgets lyrics on stage

5 hrs ago | 872 Views

Chivayo in fresh energy scandal

5 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Bread shortages loom

5 hrs ago | 1362 Views

Mock 'losers who accept some election results and reject others' - curse vote riggers who refuse to step down

6 hrs ago | 718 Views

Zimbabwe police buy 4 000 AKs, sniper rifles

6 hrs ago | 753 Views

Mudenda to attend Vimbai Tsvangirai burial

6 hrs ago | 931 Views

Former Bindura mayor bashed over audit report

6 hrs ago | 463 Views

Mnangagwa in first live radio interview

6 hrs ago | 2206 Views

Succession poser for Chamisa's MDC

6 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Confusion reigns over Chinamasa's Air Zimbabwe appointment

6 hrs ago | 817 Views

Harare fly-overs in bad shape: Engineers

6 hrs ago | 502 Views

Police probe robbery victim's source of money

6 hrs ago | 776 Views

Zanu-PF MP 'rejects' MDC official's medical donations

6 hrs ago | 782 Views

Mliswa questions Wadyajena's Lamborghini

6 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Teachers mull another tools down

6 hrs ago | 555 Views

Major boost for Dembare

6 hrs ago | 464 Views

Deny, deflect and divert: Zanu-PF's flawed approach to governings

6 hrs ago | 98 Views

Envoy's daughter duped in tender scam

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Businessman in nasty divorce

6 hrs ago | 876 Views

Mnangagwa reforms Cabinet

6 hrs ago | 1834 Views

Accept poll results, says Mudenda

6 hrs ago | 434 Views

UN urged to support Zimbabwe sanctions removal

6 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zinara revenues projected to hit $136m

6 hrs ago | 83 Views

'No unresolved political questions in Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Chiwenga in ICU

6 hrs ago | 3397 Views

ZRP to change name

6 hrs ago | 1772 Views

Local content threshold set at 80%

6 hrs ago | 134 Views

'Write to unite Zimbabweans'

6 hrs ago | 122 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabwe to be a football powerhouse by 2030

6 hrs ago | 156 Views

Punish currency speculators, says Eddie Cross

6 hrs ago | 532 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days