Harare woman jailed 10 years for stealing copper cables

A 52-YEAR-OLD Harare woman was slapped with an effective 10 year jail term by a Bindura magistrate yesterday after she was found in possession of 25,8 kilograms of Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZTDC) copper cables valued at RTGS $1020.Shingirai Cheure (52) of house number 8519 Glenorah C, Harare was jailed after full trial by magistrate Sandra Mupindu.Public prosecutor Sam Chamunorwa told the court that on 30 April around 9 am police officers from Bindura traffic were conducting routine checks and searches at a road block along Bindura-Shamva road.Cheura who was behind the wheels of a black Honda Fit registration number ACV 8329 was intercepted by the police at a road block and they conducted a search before recovering a sack containing ZTDC copper cables in her boot.Investigations by the police proved that Cheura was the owner of the stolen cables hence she was arrested and handed over to Criminal Investigations Department (CID) who then called an official from ZTDC the same day to identify the stolen cables; the official identified the cables as ZTDC overhead copper cables.The copper cables were taken to Grain Marketing Board (GMB) for weight confirmation.In mitigation the convict pleaded for a lighter sentence saying she is a mother of six children who all need her support."Your worship I am a mother of six children who all need my support may you be lenient when passing your sentence," she lamented.