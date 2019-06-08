Bogus cop nabbed after stealing a reed mat

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Bindura bogus cop was arrested and arraigned before a Bindura magistrate Ethel Chichera yesterday for impersonating a police officer and stealing a reed mate from a hawker valued at $15.Batsirai Mandunde (36) pleaded not guilty to contravening Section 179(i) (a) of the Criminal law codification and reform Act Chapter 9:23 and was granted $20 bail to 17 June.The state alleges Mandumbe met Lovemore Chitumba (21) who was selling his reed mates on Sunday around 10 am at a local bar on Aerodrome, Bindura, and the accused person called Chitumba and asked for the price of the mats.Chitumba told Mandumbe that he was selling each at RTG$15 and he negotiated for RTGS$10 which the seller agreed.Mandumbe failed to pay the required money before introducing himself as a police officer attached to the Criminal Investigations Department from minerals section and he ordered the complainant to surrender one reed mat or face arrest.In fear Chitumba surrendered one mat and walked away, a witness Joram Chaurura enquired what was happening to Chitumba and he was told of the incident, he further advised the complaint to get his mat back or get his money.Upon asking for his money or mat the bogus cop became violent and Chaurura intervened, a citizen arrest was implemented on the suspect before being surrendered to Chiwaridzo police station.Tariro Janhi represented the state.