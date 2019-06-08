PHOTO: Mnangagwa dumps his scarf

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President @edmnangagwa tours the construction site of the new parliament building in Mt Hampden in Harare. pic.twitter.com/1HjIKaf3Wm — Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) June 13, 2019

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appeared for the first time in public without his signature multi-coloured scarf.He was touring the New Parliament building project at Mt Hampden to assess progress at the construction site.The controversial scarf was auctioned on Wednesday for a whopping RTGS$250 000.00 at the Warriors fund raising dinner.Fuel tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei won the scarf away after out-bidding another businessman Tinoda Machakaire.The scarf has been branded by Professor Jonathan Moyo as a piece of Juju.