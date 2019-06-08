Latest News Editor's Choice


PHOTO: Mnangagwa dumps his scarf

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appeared for the first time in public without his signature multi-coloured scarf.

He was touring the New Parliament building project at Mt Hampden to assess progress at the construction site.

The controversial scarf was auctioned on Wednesday for a whopping RTGS$250 000.00 at the Warriors fund raising dinner.

Fuel tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei won the  scarf away after out-bidding another businessman Tinoda Machakaire.

The scarf has been branded by Professor Jonathan Moyo as a piece of Juju.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days