JUST IN: Apostle Chiwenga speaks out...says it was an assasination

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Controversial preacher Apostle  Chiwenga has released a video from the hospital bed amidst rumours that he had passed on.

Chiwenga who was involved in an accident which claimed his wife and his son says the accident was an assassination attempt by the state to take away his life.

The man of God who was visibly in pain explained that the accident happened when he was driving from South Africa to Harare.

Chiwenga says when he arrived at Beitbridge border post the immigration officer took his passport and went to another office with it.  He said he suspect that the assassins were waiting for him and were informing their contacts that he had arrived at the border.

He says when he arrived in Masvingo cars without number plates started tailing them around.

The preacher says he was notified by members of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation and the Military Intelligence Department that there were people after his life.

Watch the full testimony below:






Source - Byo24News

