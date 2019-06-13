Mawarire attacks Chiwenga

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

National Patriotic Front Spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire has blasted controversial preacher Apostle Chiwenga over his claims that the accident that befell him was an assassination attempt.Chiwenga claimed that there was a car without number plates which followed him before the accident happened."There are a lot of inconsistencies in his narrative, maybe it is because he is in pain, but that again won't help his case in the event of a trial," Mawarire said."My advice again will be, shut up, concentrate on recovery, mourn your wife and colleagues then face your day in court. Dzungu hakusi kungwara."Mawarire urged the pastor to keep quiet because he was facing 3 counts of culpable homicide."When one was driving a vehicle which got involved in a fatal accident, the driver usually faces culpable homicide charges, in this case, 3 counts, it's normally wise to shut up and await their day in court. Just my little advice."I have spoken to very competent journos from Masvingo who attended the accident scene and I refuse to pander to limping conspiracy theories in order to be seen to be politically correct, never. I also know the place where the accident occurred, I have my personal experiences there."