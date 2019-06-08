News / National
10 lawyers barred from practising
1 hr ago | Views
THE Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has barred 10 lawyers from practicing this year for misconduct and a litany of other reasons.
The reasons which LSZ cites for de-registration of these lawyers range from non-payment of practising fees and subscriptions to cases of misconduct such as money laundering, forgery and abuse of trust funds.
More to follow.....
The reasons which LSZ cites for de-registration of these lawyers range from non-payment of practising fees and subscriptions to cases of misconduct such as money laundering, forgery and abuse of trust funds.
More to follow.....
Source - chronicle