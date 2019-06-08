Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

You won't see heaven because of stonyeni - Chamisa

by Staff Reporter
10 secs ago | Views
MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has said some husbands will not enter heaven because they ignore calls by their spouses to go to church but only think of "stonyeni."

Stonyeni is a colloquial name that refers to a sex organ or broadly sexual int*rcourse.
 
Chamisa was addressing mourners at the funeral service of the late MDC Alliance Glenview MP Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java who died on Monday.

Most of you here will not be saved because you ignore the wives when they say let's go to church when you want to do other things and thinking of stonyeni," said Chamisa to loud cheers.

The MDC Alliance leader who is also an ordained pastor said it was the role of religious leaders to tell the truth as it is.

"A pastor must tell it as it is, we know these things," said Chamisa.

The term stonyeni was popularised by singer Jah Signal with his song Sweetie released in 2018. The singer has denied that the term refers to sex but instead to love.

However, the disclaimer came too late as Zimbabweans had already made their own conclusions on the meaning of the term.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days