Health/Security crisis looms at Chikurubi Prison

by Staff Reporter
A health hazard is looming at Chikurubi Maximum Prison with reports that the facility is holding 2 508 prisoners against a holding capacity 1 360 inmates.

This means that the prison has 1 148 more prisoners than it should be carrying.

The overcrowded prison does not have an ambulance and also faces an acute shortage of drugs.

The situation was revealed by an Assistant Commissioner Gapare from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) during a tour of the facility by Parliamentarians on Thursday.

He said the security of prison wardens was compromised as only 582 staffers are looking after the inmates.

"We also face clothing, bedding and food challenges," Asst Comm Gapare told the Parliamentarians.

Through amnesty granted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, 3 000 prisoners were released in 2018 but the gesture has failed to solve the prisons over population crisis in Zimbabwe.
Statistics released by ZPCS indicate that nationally, prisons are carrying 2 400 more than their carrying capacity.

The prisons carry 19 382 against a capacity of 17 000 prisoners.  

In the land redistribution programme during former President Robert Mugabe's term, ZPCS was allocated 26 farms.

However, the properties have been personalised by top chefs who have used them to farm crops that are sent to the market for sale.

The prisons were also included under the Command Agriculture programme but the move has not eased the plight of prisoners.

