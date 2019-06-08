Latest News Editor's Choice


LIVE: MDC and ZANU PF Youths engage in political dialogue

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
ZANU PF and MDC Youths were invited to a Zimbabwe political dialogue on Thursday by Zimpapers TV Network.

The youths included Tererai Obey Sithole from MDC and Lewis Matutu from ZANU PF and Setfree Mafukidze from YARD.

You can watch the video below:


Source - Byo24News

