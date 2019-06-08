Latest News Editor's Choice


Accountant demands $10 million damages from Mliswa

THE fight between Independent Member of Parliament for Norton Temba Mliswa and BDO Zimbabwe boss, Ngoni Kudenga has spilled to the courts with the later claiming RTGS$10 million defamation damages from the legislator.

Mliswa accused BDO Zimbabwe managing partner and a chartered accountant, Kudenga of having been conflicted when the firm carried out a forensic audit of the National Social Security Authority (Nssa) last year.

Kudenga has now issued summons against Mliswa at the High Court, demanding RTGS$10 million arguing the politician caused publication of defamatory statements against him in a local daily paper (Daily News), which is also cited as a respondent along with the paper's editor and publisher, Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited.

The fight between Mliswa and Kudenga made headlines last year after the lawmaker wrote to Auditor-General Mildred Chiri claiming that BDO Zimbabwe was conflicted to carry out a forensic audit Nssa "because Kudenga has a personal relationship with fired Nssa board chairperson Robin Vela."

Mliswa went on to present his own damning dossier on Nssa to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The dossier was copied to Vice presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, as well as Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, former Labour and Social Welfare minister Petronella Kagonye, the then Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu, Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander, General Phillip Valerio Sibanda, ex-Prosecutor-General Ray Goba and Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga.

Kudenga said this has cost him business.

Source - newzimbabwe.com

Most Popular In 7 Days