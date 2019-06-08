Parirenyatwa hospital reverses new charges

News / National

by Staff reporter

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals (PGH) has reversed the new prices for the private wards.In a statement PGH said this comes after listening to the concerns of clients."Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals would like to inform members of the public that the fees adjustments for our private wards which we intended to implement with effect from 17 June, 2019 have been suspended forthwith to allow for further consultations."We have seriously reconsidered our position after listening to the concerns from our valued patients. We are therefore reverting to the charges before the announcement. Members of the public will be informed of any developments in due course," read the statement.The accommodation fees had been pegged at executive suite $ 1 500, big room $800, small room $600, ICU $800, HDU $600 and maternity $600 per day.