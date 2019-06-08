Zimbabwe-assisted funeral for US activist

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE body of the late pan-Africanist and founding member of the December 12 Movement, Randolph Simms, also known as Coltrane Chimurenga, arrived in the country last night for burial at the Harare Provincial Heroes Acre this morning.Chimurenga died on May 13 in America and it was his wish to be buried in Zimbabwe.The body was welcomed by Zanu-PF Secretary for External Affairs,Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, six members of the December 12 Movement including chairperson Mrs Viola Plummer, his family members including his two sons - Camilo and Amilcar - and Zanu-PF supporters.In an interview at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Mumbengegwi said the December 12 Movement was the strongest and most committed solidarity group that Zimbabwe had that had gone out of its way over the years to support and project a very positive image of Zimbabwe not only in the US but in Europe as well."Those who knew Chimurenga will remember how passionate he was about Zimbabwe and its liberation struggle even before our indepen- dence."After our independence he was seen in the forefront of those that rejected the negative narrative which was being perpetrated against Zimbabwe especially as it related to our revolutionary land reform programme," he said.He said some elements in the US who tried to create an anti-Zimbabwe forum were neutralised by Chimurenga together with the December 12 Movement."His untimely departure is a loss to the cause of our country and the defence of the Zimbabwean revolution. Before he died, he indicated that he wanted to be buried in Zimbabwe because he loved the country so much."He used to be very angry with us when we referred to him as an Afro- American as he said he was a Zimbabwean," he said.Mumbengegwi met Chimurenga in 1990 when the former became ambassador to the United Nations and they worked closely for five years."His Excellency, President Mnangagwa, acceded to Chimurenga's request that he be buried here in Zimbabwe and a decision was taken that he, because of the immense contribution to the country, be granted a State-assisted funeral and be buried at the Harare Provincial Heroes' Acre," he said.Plummer, who worked with the late pan-Africanist since 1971, said Chimurenga always stated that Zimbabwe represented black people in the US."He felt Zimbabwe was his home. We knew no other home. There was no other commitment he had, there was no other work that he put his life into other than Zimbabwe."Chimurenga's eldest son, Amilcar, said the burial of his father in Zimbabwe was a dream come true."There was no other place that he would rather be buried other than in Zimbabwe. For him to be buried in the soil here is a great honour."His contribution to us as a family will go along with his contribution towards Zimbabwe and the people of New York and the liberation of the Black people."The way he loved us as a family was the same way he loved Zimbabwe and all the people," he said.The younger son, Camilo, said the family would continue with the legacy left by his father."Until we are all free we will put the work and dedication for the liberation of all our people," he said.Chimurenga is survived by four children — three sons and a daughter.