Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe-assisted funeral for US activist

by Staff reporter
25 secs ago | Views
THE body of the late pan-Africanist and founding member of the December 12 Movement, Randolph Simms, also known as Coltrane Chimurenga, arrived in the country last night for burial at the Harare Provincial Heroes Acre this morning.

Chimurenga died on May 13 in America and it was his wish to be buried in Zimbabwe.

The body was welcomed by Zanu-PF Secretary for External Affairs,Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, six members of the December 12 Movement including chairperson Mrs Viola Plummer, his family members including his two sons - Camilo and Amilcar - and Zanu-PF supporters.

In an interview at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Mumbengegwi said the December 12 Movement was the strongest and most committed solidarity group that Zimbabwe had that had gone out of its way over the years to support and project a very positive image of Zimbabwe not only in the US but in Europe as well.

"Those who knew Chimurenga will remember how passionate he was about Zimbabwe and its liberation struggle even before our indepen- dence.

"After our independence he was seen in the forefront of those that rejected the negative narrative which was being perpetrated against Zimbabwe especially as it related to our revolutionary land reform programme," he said.

He said some elements in the US who tried to create an anti-Zimbabwe forum were neutralised by Chimurenga together with the December 12 Movement.

"His untimely departure is a loss to the cause of our country and the defence of the Zimbabwean revolution. Before he died, he indicated that he wanted to be buried in Zimbabwe because he loved the country so much.

"He used to be very angry with us when we referred to him as an Afro- American as he said he was a Zimbabwean," he said.

Mumbengegwi met Chimurenga in 1990 when the former became ambassador to the United Nations and they worked closely for five years.

"His Excellency, President Mnangagwa, acceded to Chimurenga's request that he be buried here in Zimbabwe and a decision was taken that he, because of the immense contribution to the country, be granted a State-assisted funeral and be buried at the Harare Provincial Heroes' Acre," he said.

Plummer, who worked with the late pan-Africanist since 1971, said Chimurenga always stated that Zimbabwe represented black people in the US.

"He felt Zimbabwe was his home. We knew no other home. There was no other commitment he had, there was no other work that he put his life into other than Zimbabwe."

Chimurenga's eldest son, Amilcar, said the burial of his father in Zimbabwe was a dream come true.

"There was no other place that he would rather be buried other than in Zimbabwe. For him to be buried in the soil here is a great honour.

"His contribution to us as a family will go along with his contribution towards Zimbabwe and the people of New York and the liberation of the Black people.

"The way he loved us as a family was the same way he loved Zimbabwe and all the people," he said.

The younger son, Camilo, said the family would continue with the legacy left by his father.

"Until we are all free we will put the work and dedication for the liberation of all our people," he said.

Chimurenga is survived by four children — three sons and a daughter.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Parirenyatwa hospital reverses new charges

58 secs ago | 0 Views

Mthuli Ncube targets price stabilisation

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa invites major Chinese company

2 mins ago | 4 Views

South African investor robbed in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 6186 Views

Accountant demands $10 million damages from Mliswa

12 hrs ago | 2582 Views

LIVE: MDC and ZANU PF Youths engage in political dialogue

13 hrs ago | 7866 Views

'I'm more educated than you'

13 hrs ago | 7334 Views

Man jailed for marrying and indulging in sex with his daughter

13 hrs ago | 4424 Views

'Zanu PF is burning Zimbabwe down to stop anyone else ruling' - we are insane to let them

13 hrs ago | 2247 Views

Zimbabwe groaning under economic turbulences

14 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Health/Security crisis looms at Chikurubi Prison

14 hrs ago | 819 Views

You won't see heaven because of stonyeni - Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 5782 Views

Chamisa, Khupe meet at Vimbai Tsvangirai funeral

14 hrs ago | 5679 Views

Chamisa pleads with Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 3470 Views

Zimbabwean cameraman and muso shot dead in SA

14 hrs ago | 1807 Views

Prices to start falling next month, claims Mthuli Ncube

14 hrs ago | 2749 Views

10 lawyers barred from practising

14 hrs ago | 1904 Views

Kereke seeks audience with judge president

14 hrs ago | 704 Views

ZRP impounds 5 000 unregistered vehicles

14 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Mawarire attacks Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 4842 Views

JUST IN: Apostle Chiwenga speaks out...says it was an assasination

17 hrs ago | 19049 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa dumps his scarf

18 hrs ago | 10684 Views

ZESA load shedding moves to Stage 2

18 hrs ago | 6677 Views

Bogus cop nabbed after stealing a reed mat

19 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Harare woman jailed 10 years for stealing copper cables

19 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Kariba Masaisai conducts training for Marshals: Strategy for no violence in soccer

19 hrs ago | 560 Views

WATCH: Chamisa honours Thokozani Khupe

19 hrs ago | 12563 Views

The Marriage Bill of 2017 - A personal reflection on why it will not fly!

20 hrs ago | 1308 Views

ZANU PF Youths ready for MDC protests

20 hrs ago | 2421 Views

RBZ dismisses social media reports

21 hrs ago | 7688 Views

Oil tycoon splashes S$200k on Mnangagwa scarf

21 hrs ago | 5344 Views

Farewell fighter: Tribute to Vimbai Tsvangirai

21 hrs ago | 2403 Views

WATCH: MDC youths to confront army

22 hrs ago | 4001 Views

PHOTOS: Mpilo hospital doctors' residence gutted by fire

22 hrs ago | 2396 Views

Chamisa not plotting to purge security chiefs

23 hrs ago | 2724 Views

Zimbabwe under confused leadership

23 hrs ago | 2717 Views

Lionel Messi highest paid athlete in the world

23 hrs ago | 2671 Views

Zimbabwe journalist, one of the first black female journos to report on the genocide in Rwanda

23 hrs ago | 1257 Views

A Farewell to Prof Levi Nyagura as Vice Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 3092 Views

Chamisa plans to march for 'change'

24 hrs ago | 2642 Views

Chamisa to fire political army generals

24 hrs ago | 4662 Views

School sues Minister Cain Mathema over deportation

24 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Every Bosso player is geared for Dembare game

24 hrs ago | 523 Views

Mnangagwa's political dialogue immobilises Chamisa's divisive politics

24 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Olonga forgets lyrics on stage

24 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Chivayo in fresh energy scandal

24 hrs ago | 1604 Views

Bread shortages loom

24 hrs ago | 2032 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days