Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NRZ eyes regional markets for turnaround

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
GOVERNMENT plans to improve the interconnectivity of the National Railways of Zimbabwe with other countries in the region to improve the parastatal's market share and revenue, a Cabinet Minister said yesterday.

In an interview after touring NRZ infrastructure and workshops in Bulawayo, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Joel Biggie Matiza said this was part of the parastatal's turnaround strategy.  

"We are working on certain policy issues that will assist the revamping of the NRZ. We want to improve interconnectivity with regional countries such as Namibia.

"We want rail connectivity with Namibia from Hwange because of a dry port that Zimbabwe has in that country. The dry port (at Walvis Bay) has to be linked with a railway line from Hwange so that we are able to move from Hwange what will be destined for the export markets.  

"Even our goods coming into the country from the dry port can be transported by rail that will link Zimbabwe and Namibia," he said.

Construction of the dry port facility, which is expected to be launched by President Mnangagwa soon, was completed recently. It is hoped that the dry port facility at Walvis Bay will increase business and trade opportunities between Zimbabwe and the rest of the world.

Other proposed routes include the Lion's Den to Kafue in Zambia.

"For Zambia we just need clear cut connectivity from Lion's Den to Kafue. In Mozambique, we already have a railway line but we need to be more efficient in terms of moving freight such as minerals and other commodities," Minister Matiza said.

During his tour, Minister Matiza was accompanied by NRZ's newly-appointed board chairman, Advocate Martin Dinha, the general manager, Engineer Lewis Mukwada and the parastatal's senior management.

The Minister and his entourage toured the NRZ main railway station where he saw a passenger coach that has been fitted with solar lights under the firm's installation of solar lights on passenger coaches programme.

Minister Matiza concluded the tour by visiting the company's Central Electrical Workshop and the Motive Power Depot in Sizinda and Mpopoma respectively. Commenting on the state of the NRZ infrastructure after the tour, the Minister said:

"The infrastructure is good, solid and skilled people are there. We might need to get a few but they are all there and this will help now with our new thrust, our new turnaround programme.  

"This infrastructure we will support it with no problems at all, so I am happy that we are going to move forward.  

"We want to make sure that the track and the rolling stock is there and interconnectivity is achieved so that we can link with other countries."

In a separate interview after the tour, Adv Dinha expressed optimism that the turnaround of the NRZ was pragmatic and the entity would be restored to its former glory.

"Basically, I have high hopes to turnaround the NRZ. With my board and management, we will re-awaken the giant and ensure that we come to 100 percent capacity utilisation.

"NRZ was a big player in the economic configuration of Zimbabwe in 1980, employing about 20 000 people and now it has gone down to 4 700 and we want it to come back to where it was and surpass that record.

"We are looking at realising His Excellency, President Mnangagwa's vision of a middle income economy by 2030 meaning all our service industries must come to that level.  "We want growth in terms of business to enable the NRZ to be an enabler in economic turnaround efforts. It must service heavy industries, mining and of course, our commuters," he said.

In 2017, NRZ signed a US$400 million recapitalisation project with the Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group/Transnet Consortium to recapitalise operations at the country's railways firm as well as rehabilitating its infrastructure.

As financial closure of the deal is yet to be reached, NRZ and Transnet last year signed an interim arrangement to capacitate the parastatal's operations before the US$400 million deal comes on board. Under the framework agreement, NRZ is leasing 13 locomotives, 200 wagons and 34 passenger coaches from Transnet as an interim solution to its resource gaps.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's thugs attack Khupe again

37 secs ago | 0 Views

The oxymoron of democracy in Chamisa's MDC

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe-assisted funeral for US activist

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Parirenyatwa hospital reverses new charges

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Mthuli Ncube targets price stabilisation

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa invites major Chinese company

4 mins ago | 9 Views

South African investor robbed in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 6227 Views

Accountant demands $10 million damages from Mliswa

12 hrs ago | 2605 Views

LIVE: MDC and ZANU PF Youths engage in political dialogue

13 hrs ago | 7913 Views

'I'm more educated than you'

13 hrs ago | 7361 Views

Man jailed for marrying and indulging in sex with his daughter

14 hrs ago | 4452 Views

'Zanu PF is burning Zimbabwe down to stop anyone else ruling' - we are insane to let them

14 hrs ago | 2266 Views

Zimbabwe groaning under economic turbulences

14 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Health/Security crisis looms at Chikurubi Prison

14 hrs ago | 823 Views

You won't see heaven because of stonyeni - Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 5808 Views

Chamisa, Khupe meet at Vimbai Tsvangirai funeral

14 hrs ago | 5698 Views

Chamisa pleads with Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 3479 Views

Zimbabwean cameraman and muso shot dead in SA

14 hrs ago | 1812 Views

Prices to start falling next month, claims Mthuli Ncube

14 hrs ago | 2759 Views

10 lawyers barred from practising

14 hrs ago | 1912 Views

Kereke seeks audience with judge president

14 hrs ago | 706 Views

ZRP impounds 5 000 unregistered vehicles

14 hrs ago | 1509 Views

Mawarire attacks Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 4858 Views

JUST IN: Apostle Chiwenga speaks out...says it was an assasination

17 hrs ago | 19073 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa dumps his scarf

18 hrs ago | 10696 Views

ZESA load shedding moves to Stage 2

18 hrs ago | 6682 Views

Bogus cop nabbed after stealing a reed mat

19 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Harare woman jailed 10 years for stealing copper cables

19 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Kariba Masaisai conducts training for Marshals: Strategy for no violence in soccer

19 hrs ago | 561 Views

WATCH: Chamisa honours Thokozani Khupe

19 hrs ago | 12569 Views

The Marriage Bill of 2017 - A personal reflection on why it will not fly!

20 hrs ago | 1309 Views

ZANU PF Youths ready for MDC protests

20 hrs ago | 2423 Views

RBZ dismisses social media reports

21 hrs ago | 7693 Views

Oil tycoon splashes S$200k on Mnangagwa scarf

21 hrs ago | 5349 Views

Farewell fighter: Tribute to Vimbai Tsvangirai

21 hrs ago | 2403 Views

WATCH: MDC youths to confront army

22 hrs ago | 4003 Views

PHOTOS: Mpilo hospital doctors' residence gutted by fire

22 hrs ago | 2399 Views

Chamisa not plotting to purge security chiefs

23 hrs ago | 2724 Views

Zimbabwe under confused leadership

23 hrs ago | 2717 Views

Lionel Messi highest paid athlete in the world

23 hrs ago | 2672 Views

Zimbabwe journalist, one of the first black female journos to report on the genocide in Rwanda

24 hrs ago | 1257 Views

A Farewell to Prof Levi Nyagura as Vice Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 3093 Views

Chamisa plans to march for 'change'

24 hrs ago | 2645 Views

Chamisa to fire political army generals

24 hrs ago | 4664 Views

School sues Minister Cain Mathema over deportation

24 hrs ago | 2146 Views

Every Bosso player is geared for Dembare game

24 hrs ago | 524 Views

Mnangagwa's political dialogue immobilises Chamisa's divisive politics

24 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Olonga forgets lyrics on stage

24 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Chivayo in fresh energy scandal

24 hrs ago | 1604 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days