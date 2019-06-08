Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa engages Capitalk FM listeners live from 7PM today

by Staff reporter
44 secs ago | Views
HARARE's prime talk radio station, Capitalk 100.4FM, is set to host its first live interview with President Mnangagwa today, with various issues confronting the economy such as price increases and currency reforms expected to be discussed.

The interview starts at 7PM

The station, which prides itself in "Leading the Conversation", is advertising the interview on various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook.

Capitalk 100.4FM head of content, Ms Nyaradzo Makombe said the interview, dubbed "Catching up with ED (Live)", is predicated upon President Mnangagwa's declaration that he was a "listening President" and the interlocution it will be testimony of the Second Republic's openness and transparency.

Ms Makombe said they have started collecting questions from listeners and are ready for the titanic interview.  

"We are picking it up from his inauguration speech where he said he is going to be a listening President. So we feel as a station that this is one of the platforms we have created for him," said Ms Makombe.

"We are going to look at the introduction of a new currency; what it means, so we expect him to explain on that. We are going to review his days in office and we are going to review his team that he put on the job, how they have been faring, and is he happy with it (the team)?"

Ms Makombe added that they will also try to establish the President's policy direction, the milestones so far achieved and what he really wants to be the significant marker for the Second Republic.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Government lays out Gukurahundi exhumations & reburials procedure

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa's thugs attack Khupe again

3 mins ago | 3 Views

NRZ eyes regional markets for turnaround

4 mins ago | 0 Views

The oxymoron of democracy in Chamisa's MDC

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe-assisted funeral for US activist

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Parirenyatwa hospital reverses new charges

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Mthuli Ncube targets price stabilisation

6 mins ago | 9 Views

Mnangagwa invites major Chinese company

7 mins ago | 17 Views

South African investor robbed in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 6282 Views

Accountant demands $10 million damages from Mliswa

12 hrs ago | 2627 Views

LIVE: MDC and ZANU PF Youths engage in political dialogue

13 hrs ago | 7950 Views

'I'm more educated than you'

13 hrs ago | 7392 Views

Man jailed for marrying and indulging in sex with his daughter

14 hrs ago | 4467 Views

'Zanu PF is burning Zimbabwe down to stop anyone else ruling' - we are insane to let them

14 hrs ago | 2275 Views

Zimbabwe groaning under economic turbulences

14 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Health/Security crisis looms at Chikurubi Prison

14 hrs ago | 824 Views

You won't see heaven because of stonyeni - Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 5838 Views

Chamisa, Khupe meet at Vimbai Tsvangirai funeral

14 hrs ago | 5726 Views

Chamisa pleads with Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 3489 Views

Zimbabwean cameraman and muso shot dead in SA

14 hrs ago | 1821 Views

Prices to start falling next month, claims Mthuli Ncube

14 hrs ago | 2773 Views

10 lawyers barred from practising

14 hrs ago | 1922 Views

Kereke seeks audience with judge president

14 hrs ago | 709 Views

ZRP impounds 5 000 unregistered vehicles

14 hrs ago | 1515 Views

Mawarire attacks Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 4873 Views

JUST IN: Apostle Chiwenga speaks out...says it was an assasination

17 hrs ago | 19099 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa dumps his scarf

18 hrs ago | 10706 Views

ZESA load shedding moves to Stage 2

18 hrs ago | 6691 Views

Bogus cop nabbed after stealing a reed mat

19 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Harare woman jailed 10 years for stealing copper cables

19 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Kariba Masaisai conducts training for Marshals: Strategy for no violence in soccer

19 hrs ago | 561 Views

WATCH: Chamisa honours Thokozani Khupe

20 hrs ago | 12576 Views

The Marriage Bill of 2017 - A personal reflection on why it will not fly!

20 hrs ago | 1310 Views

ZANU PF Youths ready for MDC protests

20 hrs ago | 2424 Views

RBZ dismisses social media reports

21 hrs ago | 7701 Views

Oil tycoon splashes S$200k on Mnangagwa scarf

21 hrs ago | 5356 Views

Farewell fighter: Tribute to Vimbai Tsvangirai

21 hrs ago | 2404 Views

WATCH: MDC youths to confront army

22 hrs ago | 4006 Views

PHOTOS: Mpilo hospital doctors' residence gutted by fire

22 hrs ago | 2399 Views

Chamisa not plotting to purge security chiefs

24 hrs ago | 2725 Views

Zimbabwe under confused leadership

24 hrs ago | 2718 Views

Lionel Messi highest paid athlete in the world

24 hrs ago | 2676 Views

Zimbabwe journalist, one of the first black female journos to report on the genocide in Rwanda

24 hrs ago | 1258 Views

A Farewell to Prof Levi Nyagura as Vice Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 3095 Views

Chamisa plans to march for 'change'

24 hrs ago | 2646 Views

Chamisa to fire political army generals

24 hrs ago | 4665 Views

School sues Minister Cain Mathema over deportation

24 hrs ago | 2150 Views

Every Bosso player is geared for Dembare game

24 hrs ago | 525 Views

Mnangagwa's political dialogue immobilises Chamisa's divisive politics

24 hrs ago | 1521 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days