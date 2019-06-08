Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NSSA fails to pay pensions this month

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
PENSIONERS might have to wait a bit longer before they receive their monthly pay outs, which were due yesterday, the National Social Security Authority (NSSA), said yesterday.

It said the delay was caused by the provider of the payment platform used by banks who is now demanding forex. Pensioners usually get their pay-outs from NSSA on the 13th of every month.

Cambria Africa PLC said Wednesday it has suspended its payment service to its bank customers in Zimbabwe.

The investment company said Payserv suspended its service due to a "collective refusal to pay historical and contracted pricing to Payserv Africa in US dollars".

Cambria said it has written commitments made by its bank clients made prior to May 31 that they would honour Payserv's invoices in US dollars. However, since that date, the government has introduced a new currency.

In a notice yesterday, NSSA said if the banks fail to pay the payment platform in forex, the provider will suspend services to them.  

"NSSA wishes to advise its valued pensioners under the pensions and other benefits scheme and the accidents prevention and workers compensation scheme that pay-outs that were due on the 13th of June 2019 might be delayed as the provider of the payments platform used by the banks is demanding to be paid in foreign currency, failure of which it will suspend services to them," reads part of the statement.  

NSSA said it was working on a solution to ensure that June pay-outs were paid at the "earliest" possible opportunity.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cop runs for dear life as mob bays for his blood

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Mpilo Hospital doctor's house gutted by fire

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa engages Capitalk FM listeners live from 7PM today

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Government lays out Gukurahundi exhumations & reburials procedure

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Chamisa's thugs attack Khupe again

6 mins ago | 9 Views

NRZ eyes regional markets for turnaround

6 mins ago | 3 Views

The oxymoron of democracy in Chamisa's MDC

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe-assisted funeral for US activist

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Parirenyatwa hospital reverses new charges

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Mthuli Ncube targets price stabilisation

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Mnangagwa invites major Chinese company

10 mins ago | 22 Views

South African investor robbed in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 6332 Views

Accountant demands $10 million damages from Mliswa

12 hrs ago | 2645 Views

LIVE: MDC and ZANU PF Youths engage in political dialogue

13 hrs ago | 7989 Views

'I'm more educated than you'

13 hrs ago | 7420 Views

Man jailed for marrying and indulging in sex with his daughter

14 hrs ago | 4491 Views

'Zanu PF is burning Zimbabwe down to stop anyone else ruling' - we are insane to let them

14 hrs ago | 2292 Views

Zimbabwe groaning under economic turbulences

14 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Health/Security crisis looms at Chikurubi Prison

14 hrs ago | 828 Views

You won't see heaven because of stonyeni - Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 5865 Views

Chamisa, Khupe meet at Vimbai Tsvangirai funeral

14 hrs ago | 5745 Views

Chamisa pleads with Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 3505 Views

Zimbabwean cameraman and muso shot dead in SA

14 hrs ago | 1830 Views

Prices to start falling next month, claims Mthuli Ncube

14 hrs ago | 2788 Views

10 lawyers barred from practising

14 hrs ago | 1933 Views

Kereke seeks audience with judge president

14 hrs ago | 711 Views

ZRP impounds 5 000 unregistered vehicles

14 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Mawarire attacks Chiwenga

15 hrs ago | 4892 Views

JUST IN: Apostle Chiwenga speaks out...says it was an assasination

17 hrs ago | 19138 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa dumps his scarf

18 hrs ago | 10716 Views

ZESA load shedding moves to Stage 2

19 hrs ago | 6696 Views

Bogus cop nabbed after stealing a reed mat

19 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Harare woman jailed 10 years for stealing copper cables

19 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Kariba Masaisai conducts training for Marshals: Strategy for no violence in soccer

19 hrs ago | 561 Views

WATCH: Chamisa honours Thokozani Khupe

20 hrs ago | 12583 Views

The Marriage Bill of 2017 - A personal reflection on why it will not fly!

20 hrs ago | 1311 Views

ZANU PF Youths ready for MDC protests

20 hrs ago | 2424 Views

RBZ dismisses social media reports

21 hrs ago | 7710 Views

Oil tycoon splashes S$200k on Mnangagwa scarf

21 hrs ago | 5361 Views

Farewell fighter: Tribute to Vimbai Tsvangirai

21 hrs ago | 2404 Views

WATCH: MDC youths to confront army

22 hrs ago | 4009 Views

PHOTOS: Mpilo hospital doctors' residence gutted by fire

22 hrs ago | 2399 Views

Chamisa not plotting to purge security chiefs

24 hrs ago | 2725 Views

Zimbabwe under confused leadership

24 hrs ago | 2719 Views

Lionel Messi highest paid athlete in the world

24 hrs ago | 2682 Views

Zimbabwe journalist, one of the first black female journos to report on the genocide in Rwanda

24 hrs ago | 1259 Views

A Farewell to Prof Levi Nyagura as Vice Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 3096 Views

Chamisa plans to march for 'change'

24 hrs ago | 2646 Views

Chamisa to fire political army generals

24 hrs ago | 4669 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days