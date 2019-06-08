Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ILO panel summons Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
26 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe is set to appear before an International Labour Organisation (ILO) panel in Geneva, Switzerland, today amid allegations that the State was failing to protect civil servants as demanded by Convention 87.

Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (Zimta) chief executive officer Sifiso Ndlovu confirmed that a delegation representing civil servants was in Geneva and would be appearing before the ILO to articulate challenges faced by public workers.

"The key issue which is before the ILO is the violation of Convention 87 that deals with the rights of civil servants. These rights include the right to collective bargaining, the right to organise, (and Zimbabwe) ratified and domesticated this convention," Ndlovu said.

The convention in turn expects public workers to provide high-quality services to their citizens, while the government has an obligation to provide decent work for its workers.

"The optimal way to achieve sustainable national development and poverty alleviation is to promote good governance and transparency through effective social dialogue in the public service," states the convention.

The current economic crisis has affected both government and its workers in several ways. The ILO has developed tools to assist governments in addressing these issues.

The convention also deals with the freedom of association and protection of the right to organise.

The ILO states that national laws or regulations should be set up to determine how the guarantees provided for in Convention 98 apply to the armed forces and the police, and may also exclude high-level government employees whose functions are normally considered as policy-making or managerial or employees whose duties are of a highly-confidential nature, from the protection of Convention 151.

"We want the State to be held to account to this convention so that collective bargaining is real and we enjoy other benefits," Ndlovu said.

Labour and Public Service minister Sekai Nzenza could not be reached for comment as she was said to be already in Geneva for the ILO conference where she is heading the Zimbabwean delegation.

Source - newsda

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Madinda Ndlovu skirts exit buzz

1 min ago | 0 Views

Mliswa slapped with $10m defamation lawsuit

2 mins ago | 0 Views

'Mnangagwa violates Constitution on Lupane East by-election'

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Boxing star Manyuchi hospitalised

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Tendai Biti: Infant trapped in adult body?

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF con-artist granted bail

7 mins ago | 11 Views

Cop arrested after high speed chase

8 mins ago | 35 Views

Anti-corruption special unit dumps Potraz boss's case

8 mins ago | 11 Views

Zupco cops petition govt

10 mins ago | 30 Views

Zapu urges supporters to attend Gukurahundi hearings

11 mins ago | 12 Views

NSSA fails to pay pensions this month

13 mins ago | 28 Views

Cop runs for dear life as mob bays for his blood

13 mins ago | 43 Views

Mpilo Hospital doctor's house gutted by fire

14 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa engages Capitalk FM listeners live from 7PM today

15 mins ago | 15 Views

Government lays out Gukurahundi exhumations & reburials procedure

16 mins ago | 13 Views

Chamisa's thugs attack Khupe again

17 mins ago | 52 Views

NRZ eyes regional markets for turnaround

18 mins ago | 7 Views

The oxymoron of democracy in Chamisa's MDC

19 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe-assisted funeral for US activist

19 mins ago | 33 Views

Parirenyatwa hospital reverses new charges

20 mins ago | 24 Views

Mthuli Ncube targets price stabilisation

20 mins ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa invites major Chinese company

21 mins ago | 42 Views

South African investor robbed in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 6511 Views

Accountant demands $10 million damages from Mliswa

12 hrs ago | 2720 Views

LIVE: MDC and ZANU PF Youths engage in political dialogue

13 hrs ago | 8180 Views

'I'm more educated than you'

14 hrs ago | 7550 Views

Man jailed for marrying and indulging in sex with his daughter

14 hrs ago | 4574 Views

'Zanu PF is burning Zimbabwe down to stop anyone else ruling' - we are insane to let them

14 hrs ago | 2339 Views

Zimbabwe groaning under economic turbulences

14 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Health/Security crisis looms at Chikurubi Prison

14 hrs ago | 853 Views

You won't see heaven because of stonyeni - Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 5991 Views

Chamisa, Khupe meet at Vimbai Tsvangirai funeral

14 hrs ago | 5851 Views

Chamisa pleads with Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 3535 Views

Zimbabwean cameraman and muso shot dead in SA

15 hrs ago | 1860 Views

Prices to start falling next month, claims Mthuli Ncube

15 hrs ago | 2834 Views

10 lawyers barred from practising

15 hrs ago | 1963 Views

Kereke seeks audience with judge president

15 hrs ago | 722 Views

ZRP impounds 5 000 unregistered vehicles

15 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Mawarire attacks Chiwenga

15 hrs ago | 4983 Views

JUST IN: Apostle Chiwenga speaks out...says it was an assasination

17 hrs ago | 19271 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa dumps his scarf

18 hrs ago | 10766 Views

ZESA load shedding moves to Stage 2

19 hrs ago | 6737 Views

Bogus cop nabbed after stealing a reed mat

19 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Harare woman jailed 10 years for stealing copper cables

19 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Kariba Masaisai conducts training for Marshals: Strategy for no violence in soccer

20 hrs ago | 562 Views

WATCH: Chamisa honours Thokozani Khupe

20 hrs ago | 12618 Views

The Marriage Bill of 2017 - A personal reflection on why it will not fly!

20 hrs ago | 1319 Views

ZANU PF Youths ready for MDC protests

21 hrs ago | 2428 Views

RBZ dismisses social media reports

21 hrs ago | 7726 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days