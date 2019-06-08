Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Paynet switches off Zimbabwe banks

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
PAYNET, a subsidiary of Mauritian financial services provider Payserv Africa, has suspended all local financial institutions from its transacting platform after they refused to pay in foreign currency for its services.

This has had the knock-on effect on RTGS payments.

Paynet is the platform used in interbank RTGS transfers. The platform is also used by corporates to facilitate its payments.

The standoff is the latest indication of a worsening economic crisis characterised by a debilitating liquidity crunch, foreign currency shortages, rising inflation, power outages and low productivity.

The development means that there will be limited movement of funds during the standoff, which will affect the general public's transactions.

The development could also affect the payment on time of salaries to civil servants. Government starts paying its workers mid-month.

In a statement this week, Paynet said they had cut off all banks from using its platform because of their failure to pay for its services.

"We regret to inform our valued clients that Payserv Africa have suspended Paynet services to all banks due to non-payment of service fees," Paynet said.

"If you would like to continue using Paynet, please contact your bank and request they address this with Payserv Africa to have service reinstated."

A senior banking official told businessdigest that they cannot pay for the services of Paynet for carrying out transactions in RTGS.

"Various discussions have been held over the issue to try and find middle ground," the official noted.

"It does not make sense for us to pay the service provider in foreign currency when we process transactions in RTGS. Paynet has cut off all banks from their platforms which is probably to pressurise us to accept its proposition for us to pay for its services in foreign currency. "

Another banking official said they are now looking at other modalities to avert a national crisis, which include looking for an alternative service provider who will charge in RTGS dollars.

"We feel that Paynet has tried to turn customers against banks by asking them to contact us over its decisions to cut us off which is a move in bad faith," he said.

The development is a culmination of the depreciation of the country's local currency which continues to rapidly erode against the United States dollar. Yesterday the US dollar was trading at 1:9 with the RTGS dollar on the parallel market.

The country's local currency has been in a free-fall since Reserve Bank governor John Mangudya announced in October last year the separation of RTGS and foreign currency accounts. The situation is further aggravated by the central bank's decision in February this year to adjust the exchange rate from 1:1 to 1:2,5.

This has resulted in most service providers and retail shops demanding payment in the US dollar or at the RTGS equivalent at a time the disposable income of most Zimbabweans has remained stagnant.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced last week that his government is working on introducing a new local currency and abandoning the use of the multi-currency regime which has been operating for the last decade.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

August 1 killings: Only 35 to be compensated by Mnangagwa's govt

35 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe in austerity-induced recession

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe's air traffic control system outdated, risky

3 mins ago | 1 Views

New currency unlikely to perform miracles for Zimbabwe

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Re-igniting debate on a sovereign currency

4 mins ago | 3 Views

A damning indictment on Mnangagwa

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa's youths spoil for a fight

14 mins ago | 44 Views

Murder suspect challenges composition of High Court bench

15 mins ago | 28 Views

Zapu plunged into mourning again

16 mins ago | 74 Views

ILO panel summons Zimbabwe

17 mins ago | 50 Views

Madinda Ndlovu skirts exit buzz

17 mins ago | 36 Views

Mliswa slapped with $10m defamation lawsuit

18 mins ago | 34 Views

'Mnangagwa violates Constitution on Lupane East by-election'

19 mins ago | 46 Views

Boxing star Manyuchi hospitalised

20 mins ago | 56 Views

Tendai Biti: Infant trapped in adult body?

21 mins ago | 57 Views

Zanu-PF con-artist granted bail

23 mins ago | 63 Views

Cop arrested after high speed chase

24 mins ago | 147 Views

Anti-corruption special unit dumps Potraz boss's case

25 mins ago | 44 Views

Zupco cops petition govt

26 mins ago | 113 Views

Zapu urges supporters to attend Gukurahundi hearings

27 mins ago | 51 Views

NSSA fails to pay pensions this month

29 mins ago | 113 Views

Cop runs for dear life as mob bays for his blood

30 mins ago | 128 Views

Mpilo Hospital doctor's house gutted by fire

30 mins ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa engages Capitalk FM listeners live from 7PM today

31 mins ago | 58 Views

Government lays out Gukurahundi exhumations & reburials procedure

32 mins ago | 35 Views

Chamisa's thugs attack Khupe again

33 mins ago | 164 Views

NRZ eyes regional markets for turnaround

34 mins ago | 20 Views

The oxymoron of democracy in Chamisa's MDC

35 mins ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe-assisted funeral for US activist

35 mins ago | 82 Views

Parirenyatwa hospital reverses new charges

36 mins ago | 54 Views

Mthuli Ncube targets price stabilisation

37 mins ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa invites major Chinese company

37 mins ago | 72 Views

South African investor robbed in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 6733 Views

Accountant demands $10 million damages from Mliswa

12 hrs ago | 2799 Views

LIVE: MDC and ZANU PF Youths engage in political dialogue

14 hrs ago | 8353 Views

'I'm more educated than you'

14 hrs ago | 7684 Views

Man jailed for marrying and indulging in sex with his daughter

14 hrs ago | 4656 Views

'Zanu PF is burning Zimbabwe down to stop anyone else ruling' - we are insane to let them

14 hrs ago | 2389 Views

Zimbabwe groaning under economic turbulences

14 hrs ago | 1237 Views

Health/Security crisis looms at Chikurubi Prison

14 hrs ago | 873 Views

You won't see heaven because of stonyeni - Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 6173 Views

Chamisa, Khupe meet at Vimbai Tsvangirai funeral

15 hrs ago | 5939 Views

Chamisa pleads with Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 3587 Views

Zimbabwean cameraman and muso shot dead in SA

15 hrs ago | 1899 Views

Prices to start falling next month, claims Mthuli Ncube

15 hrs ago | 2895 Views

10 lawyers barred from practising

15 hrs ago | 1998 Views

Kereke seeks audience with judge president

15 hrs ago | 736 Views

ZRP impounds 5 000 unregistered vehicles

15 hrs ago | 1579 Views

Mawarire attacks Chiwenga

15 hrs ago | 5086 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days