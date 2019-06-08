Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Zanu-PF people are primitive

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
WATCH: Zanu-PF people are primitive


Source - youtube

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe's endless currency circus and cycle

14 mins ago | 41 Views

Chamisa's MDC gets $3.5 million from Mnangagwa's govt

1 hr ago | 922 Views

'I helped Kagame turn Rwanda's economy around,' says Chete Chete - Throw back Friday

2 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Production makes the economy, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 465 Views

2nd Annual Albinism Health Fair

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mnangagwa prepares for ruthless demos crackdown

4 hrs ago | 4052 Views

Civil society activists on Zimbabwe military watch list

4 hrs ago | 1155 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation to shoot up to 280% by year-end'

4 hrs ago | 901 Views

Mnangagwa's govt re-ignites currency debate

4 hrs ago | 1079 Views

August 1 killings: Only 35 to be compensated by Mnangagwa's govt

4 hrs ago | 653 Views

Paynet switches off Zimbabwe banks

4 hrs ago | 2727 Views

Zimbabwe in austerity-induced recession

4 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zimbabwe's air traffic control system outdated, risky

4 hrs ago | 303 Views

New currency unlikely to perform miracles for Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 557 Views

Re-igniting debate on a sovereign currency

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

A damning indictment on Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mnangagwa's youths spoil for a fight

4 hrs ago | 705 Views

Murder suspect challenges composition of High Court bench

4 hrs ago | 453 Views

Zapu plunged into mourning again

4 hrs ago | 1171 Views

ILO panel summons Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 610 Views

Madinda Ndlovu skirts exit buzz

4 hrs ago | 378 Views

Mliswa slapped with $10m defamation lawsuit

4 hrs ago | 525 Views

'Mnangagwa violates Constitution on Lupane East by-election'

4 hrs ago | 832 Views

Boxing star Manyuchi hospitalised

4 hrs ago | 610 Views

Tendai Biti: Infant trapped in adult body?

4 hrs ago | 1642 Views

Zanu-PF con-artist granted bail

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Cop arrested after high speed chase

4 hrs ago | 829 Views

Anti-corruption special unit dumps Potraz boss's case

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zupco cops petition govt

4 hrs ago | 572 Views

Zapu urges supporters to attend Gukurahundi hearings

4 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimbabwe pension payouts delayed as foreign company cuts off Zimbabwe banks

4 hrs ago | 517 Views

Cop runs for dear life as mob bays for his blood

4 hrs ago | 627 Views

Mpilo Hospital doctor's house gutted by fire

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa engages Capitalk FM listeners live from 7PM today

4 hrs ago | 307 Views

Government lays out Gukurahundi exhumations & reburials procedure

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Chamisa's thugs attack Khupe again

4 hrs ago | 1276 Views

NRZ eyes regional markets for turnaround

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

The oxymoron of democracy in Chamisa's MDC

4 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zimbabwe-assisted funeral for US activist

4 hrs ago | 368 Views

Parirenyatwa hospital reverses new charges

4 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mthuli Ncube targets price stabilisation

4 hrs ago | 378 Views

Mnangagwa invites major Chinese company

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

South African investor robbed in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 8519 Views

Accountant demands $10 million damages from Mliswa

16 hrs ago | 3072 Views

LIVE: MDC and ZANU PF Youths engage in political dialogue

17 hrs ago | 9703 Views

'I'm more educated than you'

17 hrs ago | 8315 Views

Man jailed for marrying and indulging in sex with his daughter

18 hrs ago | 5105 Views

'Zanu PF is burning Zimbabwe down to stop anyone else ruling' - we are insane to let them

18 hrs ago | 2666 Views

Zimbabwe groaning under economic turbulences

18 hrs ago | 1339 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days