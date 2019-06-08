Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'I helped Kagame turn Rwanda's economy around,' says Chete Chete - Throw back Friday

by news24
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwean opposition Movement for Democratic Change party leader, Nelson Chamisa, has reportedly claimed to have helped Rwandan leader Paul Kagame to turn around his country's economy which had been battered by a gruesome genocide in 1994.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Chamisa told his supporters at a rally in Beitbridge over the weekend that he had helped the Rwandese leader turn his country around during his time as Zimbabwe's minister of information and communication technology (ICT) between 2009- 2013.

"Look what my brother Paul Kagame is doing for his country. I helped him on his ICT policy, on how to turn around the country when we met in Geneva, Switzerland and he was happy with my presentation. He asked and enquired about me from former president Robert Mugabe and he told him that I belonged to his party Zanu-PF, but I told him there and there that I belong to MDC party led by the late Morgan Tsvangirai. So Kagame is doing a wonderful job for his country because he is planning from a local level, and because of that, Rwanda has never been the same, it has changed completely," Chamisa was quoted as saying.

Chamisa said that his party if elected to rule, would transform the economy before the next elections in 2023.

Zimbabwe was expected to go to the polls before the end of August, with the European Union saying it was ready to deploy its observers to country for the first time in 16 years.

Source - news24

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Government gives MDC $3 million

14 mins ago | 65 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF people are primitive

1 hr ago | 523 Views

Production makes the economy, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 257 Views

2nd Annual Albinism Health Fair

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mnangagwa prepares for ruthless demos crackdown

3 hrs ago | 3245 Views

Civil society activists on Zimbabwe military watch list

3 hrs ago | 928 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation to shoot up to 280% by year-end'

3 hrs ago | 761 Views

Mnangagwa's govt re-ignites currency debate

3 hrs ago | 943 Views

August 1 killings: Only 35 to be compensated by Mnangagwa's govt

3 hrs ago | 544 Views

Paynet switches off Zimbabwe banks

3 hrs ago | 2231 Views

Zimbabwe in austerity-induced recession

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

Zimbabwe's air traffic control system outdated, risky

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

New currency unlikely to perform miracles for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 464 Views

Re-igniting debate on a sovereign currency

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

A damning indictment on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 740 Views

Mnangagwa's youths spoil for a fight

3 hrs ago | 625 Views

Murder suspect challenges composition of High Court bench

3 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zapu plunged into mourning again

3 hrs ago | 1011 Views

ILO panel summons Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 519 Views

Madinda Ndlovu skirts exit buzz

3 hrs ago | 311 Views

Mliswa slapped with $10m defamation lawsuit

3 hrs ago | 431 Views

'Mnangagwa violates Constitution on Lupane East by-election'

3 hrs ago | 708 Views

Boxing star Manyuchi hospitalised

3 hrs ago | 517 Views

Tendai Biti: Infant trapped in adult body?

3 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Zanu-PF con-artist granted bail

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Cop arrested after high speed chase

3 hrs ago | 710 Views

Anti-corruption special unit dumps Potraz boss's case

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zupco cops petition govt

3 hrs ago | 505 Views

Zapu urges supporters to attend Gukurahundi hearings

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe pension payouts delayed as foreign company cuts off Zimbabwe banks

3 hrs ago | 463 Views

Cop runs for dear life as mob bays for his blood

3 hrs ago | 552 Views

Mpilo Hospital doctor's house gutted by fire

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa engages Capitalk FM listeners live from 7PM today

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Government lays out Gukurahundi exhumations & reburials procedure

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Chamisa's thugs attack Khupe again

3 hrs ago | 1123 Views

NRZ eyes regional markets for turnaround

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

The oxymoron of democracy in Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe-assisted funeral for US activist

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

Parirenyatwa hospital reverses new charges

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mthuli Ncube targets price stabilisation

3 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa invites major Chinese company

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

South African investor robbed in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 8163 Views

Accountant demands $10 million damages from Mliswa

15 hrs ago | 3031 Views

LIVE: MDC and ZANU PF Youths engage in political dialogue

16 hrs ago | 9484 Views

'I'm more educated than you'

17 hrs ago | 8217 Views

Man jailed for marrying and indulging in sex with his daughter

17 hrs ago | 5029 Views

'Zanu PF is burning Zimbabwe down to stop anyone else ruling' - we are insane to let them

17 hrs ago | 2615 Views

Zimbabwe groaning under economic turbulences

17 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Health/Security crisis looms at Chikurubi Prison

17 hrs ago | 963 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days