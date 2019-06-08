Latest News Editor's Choice


Tsvangirai's brother-in-law calls for GNU

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
The late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai's brother-in-law yesterday challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa to dialogue and come up with an inclusive government that will address the country's economic challenges, decrying the deplorable state Zimbabweans are living in.

Isaac Mhundwa, brother to Tsvangirai's wife, the late Susan, said: "My sister died in an accident on her way to celebrate the inclusive government that later stabilised the economy for the betterment of people's lives. My niece died in an accident as well and I hope this challenges the political leaders to negotiate and come up with another inclusive government."

Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java, the eldest daughter of Morgan and Susan, succumbed to injuries sustained in an accident she was involved in outside Kwekwe on May 14.

Mhundwa's remarks came after Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda was booed by MDC supporters at the mention of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's name.

Mhundwa said the heckling was because people were hungry and urged the political leaders in the country to consider talks and come up with a unity government that would stabilise the economy and make life better for ordinary Zimbabweans.

"The reason people booed Advocate Mudenda is that they are hungry. They are struggling to survive. Things are not looking good. In fact, it is frustrating. If they earn their salaries today, tomorrow it will be nothing. Things cannot continue like that. Advocate Mudenda, can you go and tell the President that the people are not happy with the status quo," Mhundwa said.

"The challenge is now on you (Mudenda and Chamisa). We would be happy to hear that people are talking at the top. People have suffered."

Tsvangirai's first son, Edwin, made similar calls at his father's memorial in Buhera last month, but was booed by MDC supporters.

Chamisa on Wednesday said he wanted genuine dialogue with Mnangagwa that should address the legitimacy crisis the country is facing.

He, however, said the dialogue was not aimed at coming up with a power-sharing deal, but to resolve the country's economy.

Mnangagwa has rejected any demand to discuss last year's election, which he says he won, and has opened up talks with fringe presidential candidates in last year's polls, which were snubbed by Chamisa and other leaders.

Source - newsday

