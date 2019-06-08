Mnangagwa, Chamisa share $12 million

News / National

by Staff reporter



General Notice 974 of 2019. Issued 7 June 2019





POLITICAL PARTIES (FINANCE) ACT [CHAPTER 2:04]



POLITICAL PARTIES (FINANCE) ACT [CHAPTER 2:04] Disbursement of Money to Registered Political Parties



IT is hereby notified, in terms of section 3(2) of the Political



Parties (Finance) Act [Chapter 2:04], that the total amount of moneys payable to political parties in respect of the year beginning 1st January, 2019 and ending on the 31st December, 2019, is twelve million dollars.



The money shall be disbursed to political parties that qualify interms of subsection (3) of section 3 of the Act as follows:



(a) eight million four hundred and three thousand six hundred dollars ($8 403 600,00) shall be paid to the Zimbabwe African National Union (Patriotic Front) ZANU (PF) which received 70,03% of the votes cast; and



(b) three million five hundred and ninety-six thousand four hundred dollars ($3 596 400,00) shall be paid to the Movement for Democratic Change–Alliance (MDC-Alliance), which received 29,97% of the total votes cast.



Z. ZIYAMBI (MP),

Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

POLITICAL foes, Zanu-PF leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his MDC counterpart will share the RTGS$12 million for their performance in last year's general elections.The money is set aside by government under the Political Parties Finance Act after every general election.According to a general notice published by Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF which swept to power with 70.3% of the vote will get the major chunk of the war-chest for the period January to December 2019."It is hereby notified, in terms of section 3(2) of the Political Parties (Finance) Act [Chapter 2:04], that the total amount of moneys payable to political parties in respect of the year beginning 1st January, 2019 and ending on the 31st December, 2019, is $12 million dollars," reads the circular.Chamisa will get $3 596 400 after coming second with 29.9% of the vote. While accepting the result of the parliamentary and local authority elections, the MDC leader however has refused to recognise the result of the presidential poll won by Mnangagwa with 50.8% with Chamisa coming a close second with 44.3%.Here is the notice below: