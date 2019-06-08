Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC Youth Leader arrested for threatening to 'eliminate Mnangagwa'

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Newly elected MDC Youth Leader Obey Sithole is reported to have been arrested by the police after he was summoned to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Law and Order section.

The charges are not yet clear although he recently said that in the next few days the MDC 'eliminate Mnangagwa from power'.





Source - online

