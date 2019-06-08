MDC Youth Leader arrested for threatening to 'eliminate Mnangagwa'

News / National

I can safely confirm @TereraiSithole has been released after some gruesome questioning . The state is in serious panic but we remain resolute. When we gave insight they claim we incited. Aluta Continua pic.twitter.com/W7yT0rvQje — Womberai The Dpt Spokes MDC YA (@mdcya_dptspokes) June 14, 2019

Newly elected MDC Youth Leader Obey Sithole is reported to have been arrested by the police after he was summoned to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Law and Order section.The charges are not yet clear although he recently said that in the next few days the MDC 'eliminate Mnangagwa from power'.