Doctors and nurses to engage in full strike

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Health Apex Council which is the highest negotiation body for medical practitioners in Zimbabwe on Friday resolved to engage in a full scale industrial action if their demands are not met by the 23rd of June.The letter which circulated to all health workers on Friday says, "We have resolved that all health workers will attend work for only two days between period 17th-23rd June 2019."Should the remaining grievances remain unresolved by the end of the day on 2rd of June all health workers will completely withdraw their labour from the 24th of June."Find the communiqué below: