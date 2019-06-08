Surprise Home Affairs operation for foreigners in Johannesburg

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu



There is going to be a secret migration operations here in Yeoville and Hillbrow from tomorrow up to Sunday due to high crime in Jozi. The purpose of migration operations is to check proper documentation because most foreigners don't have valid permit in Yeoville and Hillbrow. Members be careful from tomorrow going. It is secret operations from Pretoria migration and Jozi here. If u have valid permit u r free to walk around Yeoville and Hillbrow.



There are reports that South Africa Home Affairs officials will be conducting surprise door to door visits in Yeoville and Hillbrow from Saturday up to Sunday.A circulating says the officials are conducting an operation to flush out undocumented immigrants.The surprise operation comes a week after migrant business owners clashed with South Africa police last Sunday and there was live ammunition fired after the migrants pelted the police with objects and burnt barricades.The police warned that the actions will not go unpunished.Read the full message circulation on social media below: