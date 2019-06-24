Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's Govt persecuting me: Gudyanga

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Mines and Mining Development secretary Francis Gudyanga, who is on remand on fraud allegations involving payment of US$1,6 million from the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) coffers, into a private company's account, has accused the government of persecuting him by continuously keeping him on remand without trial.

Gudyanga (69), who recently opened a Pandora's box into the illicit dealings by the Mines ministry with an Israeli company believed to have links with the Arab nation's secret services, Nikuv, said he has been on remand for over 20 months and the Prosecutor-General (PG)'s Office has postponed his trial on several occasions.

Gudyanga made the remarks in his application which he filed at the High Court this week, whereby he is seeking permanent stay of prosecution.

"It is now over 20 months before I could be tried. I wrote a letter to the second respondent (PG Kumbirai Hodzi) in order to assert my right to be tried within a reasonable time, but the second respondent ignored me," Gudyanga said. The ex-mining boss was arrested on December 15, 2017 and charged with criminal abuse of office.

"I am convinced that the respondents have no case against me, which is why they just want to perpetrate these remands at my prejudice. My right to fair hearing has been grossly violated by the respondents," he said, adding: "I feel being persecuted by the respondents." He is on $500 bail, and is being represented by Norman Mugiya.

The application is pending.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Obert Mpofu was anti Mnangagwa - Mliswa

1 hr ago | 1302 Views

WATCH: Tajamuka to shutdown the country on Monday

2 hrs ago | 2710 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa lashes out at divisions

3 hrs ago | 1958 Views

Chamisa celebrating Zanu-PF factionalism

3 hrs ago | 2280 Views

Zimbabwe ranks poor in Africa in media index

3 hrs ago | 415 Views

Warriors' Afcon windfall revealed

3 hrs ago | 1304 Views

Back to 2008 as Zimdollar returns

3 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Chombo implicated in Midlands land scam

3 hrs ago | 478 Views

Audit exposes shocking govt rot

3 hrs ago | 470 Views

Attack leads to man's arm amputation

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Ex-MDC MP sued for failing to fulfill campaign promise

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabweans told to snub profiteering retailers

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to recruit 5 000 teachers

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

ZETDC exposed on transformer purchases

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa's speech hit by load shedding

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Prophet Magaya 'rape' video goes viral

3 hrs ago | 347 Views

Dr Mnangagwa gets another PhD from Zambia

3 hrs ago | 576 Views

The day Cyclone Mthuli came to town

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

Bakers divert bread to parallel market

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mnangagwa struggling to shake off gukurahundi genocide stains

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

19 die at Featherstone road accident

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

How Obert Mpofu acquired his wealth

9 hrs ago | 7642 Views

ZIMSEC and MoPSE should come clean on AG report

9 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Demonstrations against Prophet Magaya planned

10 hrs ago | 6164 Views

'KoNtuthu Ziyathunqa' - Only two towers will fall, ZESA says

10 hrs ago | 1798 Views

Massive strike set for next week

11 hrs ago | 8545 Views

Chasi chided for Eskom lies

11 hrs ago | 3570 Views

Gwanda man dies in mine explosion

11 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Chombo implicated in land scam

11 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Mnangagwa sliding back to Mugabe politics

11 hrs ago | 4721 Views

Madinda leaves Bosso for Botswana job

12 hrs ago | 988 Views

Mnangagwa jets off to Zambia

12 hrs ago | 2875 Views

Government bans private maize sales

12 hrs ago | 806 Views

Harare-Beitbridge highway accident claims 19

12 hrs ago | 2441 Views

Man (65) rapes granddaughter (12)

12 hrs ago | 881 Views

Peace committee launched in Midlands

13 hrs ago | 318 Views

Zanu PF rigged 2018 elections, it was not the first but must and WILL be the last

13 hrs ago | 2117 Views

Dennis Murira - An obituary

13 hrs ago | 441 Views

Prophet Magaya faces fresh accusations of sexual abuse

20 hrs ago | 3976 Views

Makamba drags Mnangagwa to court

21 hrs ago | 3136 Views

Mnangagwa meet Ndiweni

21 hrs ago | 5782 Views

Zanu-PF: The thief screaming robber

21 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Peter Moyo exposes Trevor Manuel

21 hrs ago | 2182 Views

Peter Moyo reveals Trevor Manuel 'triple conflict'

21 hrs ago | 894 Views

Joshua Nkomo's love letter to MaFuyana

21 hrs ago | 3901 Views

Zanu-PF MP offers $50 for maintenance

21 hrs ago | 396 Views

Prophet anoints teen's privates

21 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Warriors to fulfil DR Congo fixture

21 hrs ago | 789 Views

Rapist prays for fainted victim

21 hrs ago | 1130 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days