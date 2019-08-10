Is Prisca Mupfumira paying for frustrating the repatriation of Nehanda

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Prisca Mupfumira is a Zimbabwean politician and former Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry. She is also the former Minister Of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare. She is also the Senator of Mashonaland West.In July 2019, she was arrested on corruption allegations of corruption that she allegedly committed while she was labour minister. She appeared in court on 26 July 2019.On 8 August 2019, she was fired from the position of minister following her corruption case.She was appointed a member of the Standing Orders and Rules Committee in 2013.In 2014 she was elected into the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front Central Committee in Mashonaland West Province. In December 2014, Mupfumira was appointed Minister of Public Services, Labour and Social Welfare, replacing Nicholas Goche.She was also elevated to the ZANU-PF Politburo the same year.In early August 2019, she was fired from her position as minister of Tourism and Hospitality.Mupfumira had just returned home from the United Kingdom where she had accompanied the Zimbabwe World Cup Netball team to Liverpool. She became the first cabinet minister to be arrested by the Emmerson Mnangagwa government after its stated objective to fight corruption.On 26 July ZACC chairperson Mupfumira appeared in court where she was charged with the corruption allegations:Senetor Mupfumira is now living in perilous days. Could it be that she has opened the door and removed her protection? As she is dealing with the aftereffects of cyclone ZACC some new charges are being levelled against her. Mupfumira becomes the first Lady minister to be arrested while in office and the first minister in Mnangagwa's time to be fired for corruption.Muofumira's predicaments which are precarious comes after she refused to take a leading role in the repatriation of Mbuya Nehanda's bones to Zimbabwe. As she was the minister of Tourism she clearly refused to facilitate the repatriation of these bones.Never was such an opportunity given to a lady. The timing was right and the job was just almost finished.In a trail of emails seen by this reporter Mupfumira trivialised the noble work of bringing the bones back home. The royal task rested on her shoulders but she chose the devil and bluntly rubbishes the great work.Speaking to the Zimbabwean Traditional healers in UK Mr Tawanda Chinamora bemoaned the utter ignorance most Zimbabweans have when it comes to this repatriation issue.It was not a coincident that all this is happening towards heroes day."I truly believe that we must cry out and repent as a nation. It is a shame that those given the opportunity to govern us have no inclination to bring back the bones. Our heroes are in a museum and yet we claim to be honouring the heroes." " Zimbabwe is having problems now because no one cares about the fallen heroes. Besides the rhetoric Zimbabwe is not lifting a finger to claim the remains of our ancestors. Can you imagine a country which is 39 years old, fought a bitter war but have done nothing to claim the remains of their heroes." Zimbabwe will remain cursed as long as the remains are in a museum in the UK. Our ancestors are a source of ridicule how do you expect the country to prosper.Mupfumira is surely paying for desecrating the remains. She has taken millions but she refuse to authorise a decent repatriation of the remains. Yes Muofumira might not be that powerful but she had the opportunity to restore the nation to its pride. Alas it was not to be she now pays for her sins.We might take this as a joke. We might apply our religious beliefs and undermine our roots. We might consider our borrowed christian values as superior than our culture but it is us who will suffer.All those failing and refusing to assist Mbuya Nehanda is looking. Nehanda said a century ago that her bones will rise. You can imagine how the colonialists laughed and declared her pagan. But sure to her word the bones rose again. Now she will be cursing those refusing to honour her.Mupfumira got her deal fast this will be the same for those throwing spanners in the work.Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord,the people he chose for his inheritance.Zimbabwe has been blessed in miraculous ways but now it is time to pay back.Nevertheless, I believe Zimbabwe will always be protected as long as her people do one thing: repatriate the remains which are being displayed for all to see our own humiliation.The administration which sided with any procrastination in repatriation it must know on that day they had opened the floodgates of destruction upon Zimbabwe and upon themselves.This betrayal of the ancestors is a major mistake. Our hope was that with the new administration, we, as a nation, would wake up to this terrible mistake. much calamity has come to Zimbabwe when we have been on the wrong side of past.Our hope is that Zimbabwe is once again on the side of Its heroes. If not, we are in deeper trouble.Zimbabwe must arise and make its voices known like never before.What has happened to Mupfumira is a lesson to all those in the position of power the ambassador Katsande included that it is not your belief but it is the reality. Shame on us as a nation. We must repatriate our heroes now not tomorrow.Vazet2000@yahoo. Co.uk