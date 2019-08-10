Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa talks tough

by Staff reporter
10 Aug 2019 at 08:48hrs | Views
THERE are no sacred cows in the fight against corruption and Zimbabweans must collectively play a part in building a transparent society, the President has said.

Officially opening the 20th Sadc Lawyers Association (Sadc-LA) annual conference and general meeting here, President Mnangagwa said his administration will stop at nothing to weed out corrupt individuals from public office.

On Thursday, the President sacked jailed Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Priscah Mupfumira, saying her conduct was not consistent with what is expected of a Government minister. Mupfumira is facing a slew of criminal abuse of public office charges involving US$95 million of National Social Security Authority (NSSA) funds.

She also faces two fresh charges after the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) reportedly established that she was involved in money laundering and fraudulently ordering companies dealing with NSSA to transfer money into her personal bank account.

President Mnangagwa told the lawyers' conference that corruption was a threat to the gains of Independence, hence the need to fight it in all sectors of the economy.

The President, a lawyer by profession, said the country needs strong institutions capable of ensuring access to affordable justice delivery as he exhorted the legal fraternity to partner Government in re-engagement and rebuilding the economy. "Sadly, corruption being an antithesis of justice has left a stain on our post-independence legacy.

As a result, too many opportunities have been squandered, lives ruined and our development potential stunted. We must now collectively return our country to an era of transparency and openness. Corruption and mismanagement in our institutions and systems cannot be whitewashed.

"It is incumbent upon all of us to reform and rebuild every facet of our society from the foundations up. The age of impunity must be behind us and my Government shall never shy away from doing the right thing. The bureaucratic bottlenecks and frustrating foot-dragging officials must be dealt with without fear or favour because officials do not only enrich themselves, but they also impoverish the majority," said President Mnangagwa.

He said equally, bad crops in the judicial system must be weeded out as he promised Government support for national institutions in the execution of their mandate and putting the judicial system back on the high pedestal it belongs.

President Mnangagwa said the law should empower ordinary citizens by increasing their involvement in matters related to their affairs and protecting them from exploitation by corrupt individuals.

"Under the Second Republic, my administration recognises that weak institutions and restricted access to justice will deprive opportunities to our people and undermine the delivery of public services and economic development.

"Thus, my Government is accelerating efforts to consolidate constitutionalism, the rule of law as well as strengthening institutions that support democracy. We shall with greater resolve, protect constitutionally enshrined rights, fully cognisant, however, of the fact that the enjoyment of such rights is not absolute." He said legal practitioners have a role to play in nation-building.

The President said the need to balance an open economy and the rights of all citizens to access quality public services and economic development remains Government's priority. He challenged lawyers never to be aloof to issues related to international trade, finance and investment but to interrogate policy and use their skills to fight cross-border crimes and security threats.

The President said there was a strong political will among Sadc political leaders to entrench a democratic culture rooted in Africa's need for sustainable socio-economic development.

"As Sadc member states, our ties are based not only on a common history but shared hopes and aspirations. These are anchored on a better and more prosperous tomorrow as we share a common destiny in the economic, political, legal, social, cultural and religious spheres," said President Mnangagwa.

He said Government is committed to the doctrine of separation of powers and independence of the justice system and would always seek collaboration with various stakeholders, including the legal fraternity, towards the attainment of an upper middle income economy by 2030.

The theme for the conference, which ends tomorrow, is: "Supporting strong institutions for equal access to justice for all".

President Mnangagwa said the theme resonated with the aspiration of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 16 which advocates unity, peace, justice and strong institutions, tenets he said were indispensable ingredients for a just and prosperous society. He urged the legal fraternity to be transformative and work closely with governments within a goal of protecting vulnerable members of the society like women and children as abuse of such has no place in society.

"I exhort you legal professionals to go beyond ensuring the entrenchment of constitutionalism, rule of law and other democratic tenets within our respective jurisdictions. You must use the law to propel modernisation, industrialisation and integration of our economies.

"Our collective efforts must be towards ensuring legal frameworks that accelerate the elimination of poverty, mitigation of climate change, enhancement of food security and facilitation of quality medical healthcare and other social services," President Mnangagwa said.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC fails to run communications department'

5 hrs ago | 703 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

5 hrs ago | 147 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

6 hrs ago | 711 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

7 hrs ago | 1132 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

7 hrs ago | 764 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

7 hrs ago | 643 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

7 hrs ago | 447 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

7 hrs ago | 631 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

7 hrs ago | 903 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

8 hrs ago | 1639 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

10 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Mnangagwa must say why UMthwakwzi must not opt out - MLF

10 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Foreigners in SA panic as police besiege Hillbrow

10 hrs ago | 3982 Views

Chamisa does not want to be president

10 hrs ago | 4326 Views

PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

11 hrs ago | 11437 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared in contempt of court

11 hrs ago | 934 Views

MDC protests 'will not happen', claims Matemadanda

12 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Jonathan Moyo defiant

12 hrs ago | 4077 Views

Special salaries for Zimbabwean Army

13 hrs ago | 8998 Views

Technology has transformed financial trading for investors

13 hrs ago | 328 Views

Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1553 Views

VACANCY: ZESA and ZERA board members wanted

15 hrs ago | 3196 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'

16 hrs ago | 6562 Views

'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

16 hrs ago | 5222 Views

Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 4605 Views

PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 3983 Views

'Apartheid spy' sues Zuma for R500,000

19 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Zimbabwe where people's pensions have disappeared

20 hrs ago | 2893 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to shun violence, corruption

20 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mnangagwa beefs up security

20 hrs ago | 4769 Views

Mugabe's doctor dies

20 hrs ago | 10869 Views

Robbers terrorise worshippers

20 hrs ago | 1738 Views

Zimbabwean poet blasts SA govt

20 hrs ago | 1724 Views

The situation in Zimbabwe has moved to another level

20 hrs ago | 1738 Views

Heroes' Day eclipsed by new lows

20 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chikurubi Prison wardens break inmate's leg over $1

20 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pour cold water on security sector reforms

20 hrs ago | 1172 Views

MDC a gang of retrogressive minds, says Muchinguri

20 hrs ago | 797 Views

Kombi crews circumvent tollgates

20 hrs ago | 1609 Views

Another upmarket lodge for Victoria Falls

20 hrs ago | 839 Views

Khaya Moyo mourns Plumtree accident victims

20 hrs ago | 1529 Views

WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

20 hrs ago | 1939 Views

Zimbabwe police warn foreigners

20 hrs ago | 2712 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days