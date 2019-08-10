Madinda returns to Bulawayo

News / National

FORMER Highlanders technical manager Madinda Ndlovu is set to return home when his Botswana side Gaborone United sets up its pre-season base in Bulawayo next week.The 2019/20 pre-season tour to Bulawayo was announced on Gaborone United's official Facebook page."Gaborone United will leave for Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, from 18-24 August for a pre-season camp. We will reveal full details before our departure," reads the statement.The Reds, as Gaborone United are affectionately known, are expected to play Talen Vision, Bosso 90 and Bulawayo City in preparation for the season that begins on August 30. Ndlovu joined the Botswana outfit in June after he left Highlanders in mid-season.His reasons for leaving Zimbabwe were largely due to the unstable economic situation in the country. He signed a three-year contract at the Botswana outfit after being offered an offer that was utterly irresistable.Ndlovu, who is highly regarded in Botswana, has won three league titles in a row. His first of the two league titles were with the now relegated Mochudi Centre Chiefs before dumping them to join Township Rollers, whom he led to the championship in 2014. He quit the following year 48 hours after a 1-2 loss to Gaborone United, then coached by Rahman Gumbo, in the P1 million Mascom Top 8 final.Gaborone United finished last season on position six, 25 points behind title winners Township Rollers.The team was rocked by serious administrative wrangles that saw its leadership roles being taken over by what they called a council of elders before elections ushered in the new executive in September 2018.