Toll gate fees go up

by Staff reporter
10 Aug 2019 at 08:55hrs | Views
GOVERNMENT yesterday increased toll gate and vehicle registration fees in response to increasing costs for road construction and rehabilitation.

The funds that are collected from toll gates and vehicle registration are mainly channelled towards road rehabilitation works. Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza yesterday gazetted Statutory Instrument 172 of 2019 effecting the changes.

The changes will result in toll fees for light vehicles increasing from $2 to $10 while the largest toll fee for haulage trucks will be $50 from $10.  The changes will also see personalised number plates being priced for $12 500 with learners' licensing going up from $20 to $100.  

"It is hereby notified that the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development in terms of section 6 of the Toll Roads Act [Chapter13:13] has made the following regulations - these regulations may be cited as the Toll Roads (National Road Network (Amendment) Regulations, 2019 (No.9). The Fourth Schedule to the Toll Roads (Regional Trunk Road Network) regulations, 2001, published in Statutory Instrument 39 of 2009 is repealed and substituted by the following fourth schedule light motor vehicles ZWL$10, minibuses ZWL$15, buses ZWL$20, heavy vehicles ZWL$25 and haulage trucks ZWL$50," reads the SI 172 of 2019.

In the same Statutory Instrument, the Minister also gazetted new toll fees for Beitbridge Tolling Regulations that are paid in foreign currency.

"The Beitbridge Tolling Regulations, 2014, published in the Statutory Instrument 100 of 2014 (hereinafter referred to as the "principal regulations") are amended in section 5 by the addition of "un currency denomination specified in the "Schedule" after "toll." The principal regulations are amended by the repeal of the schedule and substitution of the following motorcycle US$4 or R55, light vehicles up to 3 tonnes US$9 or R125 and heavy vehicles US$23 or R325," reads the Statutory Instrument.  

The vehicle registration licensing for light vehicles went up to $300 for vehicles with a net mass of 1 500kg while the charges can even reach $3 500 for vehicles weighing 10 750kg and above.  Zimbabwe National Road Administration spokesperson Mr Augustine Moyo said the new charges were effective from 5PM yesterday.  

Mr Moyo said the changes were prompted by the changes in the macro-economic environment and the desire to have a world class road network by 2030. "The above amendments have been necessitated by the increasing costs of road construction rehabilitation and repairs.  

"The amendments have been done in such a manner as to balance the accessibility of the country's road networks with the need to maintain and secure the access of public roads by the generality of the population in line with the country's Transitional Stabilisation policy and the achievement of a world-class road network worthy of an Upper Middle Income Economy by 2030," said Mr Moyo.


Source - chronicle

