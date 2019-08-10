Man in court over $35.5k school fees fraud

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 35-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly failing to honour an agreement to pay school fees for two children studying abroad resulting in their father losing $32 500.Mpumelelo Mhlanga allegedly failed to pay school fees for Mr Josiah Silivanah Singene's two children who were pursuing their studies in India and Malaysia. He pleaded not guilty to a theft charge when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya who remanded him out of custody on bail to August 16.The court heard that Mhlanga and the complainant knew each other from the time when Mhlanga was a property agent who helped Mr Singene when he wanted to sell his property and that the accused person was also known for conducting business in the United States of America.Prosecuting, Mr Leonard Chile said sometime in June last year, Mr Singene approached Mhlanga and asked him if he was able to access foreign currency on his behalf so that he pays school fees for his two children who were studying in India and Malaysia."Mhlanga told Mr Singene that he could access foreign currency and that he needed a deposit of $32 500 paid into his CBZ bank account so that he makes a direct payment to the universities. The complainant then deposited the money into the accused person's account."Sometime in July the accused person then allegedly gave the complainant receipts as proof that he had paid the required amount to the respective institutions," Mr Chile said.He said sometime between December last year and January this year, the complainant received communication from the two institutions that his children's fees had not been paid.Mr Singene then reported the matter to the police and a follow up was made, leading to Mhlanga's arrest.