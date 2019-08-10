4 candidates nominated for Zaka East by-election

News / National

by Staff reporter

The nomination court which sat today, August 9, 2019, has approved four candidates from four political parties for the Zaka East by-election slated for next month, September 21.Zanu-PF will be represented by Clemence Chiduwa, MDC Alliance by Derick Charamba Gudzameso, National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) by Clemence Chavarika and Lazarus Mubango will represent FreeZim Congress.The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) Masvingo provincial elections officer Zex Pudurai said the commission is geared and ready to deliver free, fair and credible elections."Four candidates from four political parties have gone through the nomination process and as Zec we are ready for the elections."The political parties can now campaign in a free, fair and peaceful environment," said Pudurai.Zanu-PF is expected to launch its campaign on August 17 in Zaka led by national political commissar Victor Matemadanda.MDC candidate Charamba has already started doing door to door campaigns drumming up support in the Zanu-PF dominated territory.MDC has been losing all the rural by-elections to Zanu-PF with the party coming out clean that they are broke to match the ruling party in an election campaign.