Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa will not stop flushing out corrupt officials'

by Staff reporter
10 Aug 2019 at 11:36hrs | Views
PRESIDENT Emerson Mnangagwa yesterday said government will continue to flush out corrupt malcontents and officials as his administration seeks to right wrongs that have bled the country's economy of billions of dollars.

Mnangagwa, who on Thursday fired Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry minister Priscah Mupfumira after she was arrested on corruption-related charges, told the 20th Sadc Lawyers Association annual congress in Victoria Falls yesterday that corruption had worked against the development of the country.

"Sadly, however, corruption, being an antithesis of justice, has left a stain on our post-independence legacy," he said.

"As a result, too many opportunities have been squandered, lives ruined and our development potential stunted."

Mnangagwa said the correction of the ills that had affected the economy would cause pain, but assured the lawyers there could be a sweet ending to the pain.

"We must now collectively return our country to an era of transparency and openness. No matter how tough the journey may feel, progress has to be made," he said.

"I acknowledge government shall, however, not shy away from doing the right thing (to deal decisively with the corrupt malcontents). Equally, the bad apples in our judicial system must be weeded out. The bureaucratic bottlenecks and foot-dragging officials must be dealt with without fear of favour because corrupt officials do not only enrich themselves, they also impoverish many," Mnangagwa said.

Over 250 lawyers from across Southern Africa attended the three-day conference, which runs under the theme Supporting Strong Institutions for Equal Access to Justice for All.

Mnangagwa's administration has declared the corruption scourge as one of the ills it will fight until it has been eradicated.

Mnangagwa poured cold water on calls for the resuscitation of the Sadc Tribunal, which was disbanded by the Southern African leaders a few years ago.

Vimbai Nyemba, the Law Society of Zimbabwe vice-president, implored Mnangagwa to engage his fellow African leaders at the forthcoming Sadc summit to consider resuscitating the tribunal.

"Pertaining to the Sadc Tribunal issue, let me state that no, we are not going to be reviving that one anytime soon. We are all aware of the reason why it was closed down. It's a no for now," he added, much to the chagrin of the lawyers who had hoped for a positive response.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC fails to run communications department'

5 hrs ago | 713 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

6 hrs ago | 717 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

7 hrs ago | 1137 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

7 hrs ago | 768 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

7 hrs ago | 647 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

7 hrs ago | 449 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

7 hrs ago | 632 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

7 hrs ago | 907 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

8 hrs ago | 1647 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

10 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Mnangagwa must say why UMthwakwzi must not opt out - MLF

10 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Foreigners in SA panic as police besiege Hillbrow

10 hrs ago | 3987 Views

Chamisa does not want to be president

10 hrs ago | 4329 Views

PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

11 hrs ago | 11472 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared in contempt of court

11 hrs ago | 935 Views

MDC protests 'will not happen', claims Matemadanda

12 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Jonathan Moyo defiant

12 hrs ago | 4078 Views

Special salaries for Zimbabwean Army

13 hrs ago | 9005 Views

Technology has transformed financial trading for investors

13 hrs ago | 329 Views

Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1554 Views

VACANCY: ZESA and ZERA board members wanted

15 hrs ago | 3196 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'

16 hrs ago | 6567 Views

'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

16 hrs ago | 5226 Views

Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 4606 Views

PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 3989 Views

'Apartheid spy' sues Zuma for R500,000

19 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Zimbabwe where people's pensions have disappeared

20 hrs ago | 2896 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to shun violence, corruption

20 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mnangagwa beefs up security

20 hrs ago | 4770 Views

Mugabe's doctor dies

20 hrs ago | 10872 Views

Robbers terrorise worshippers

20 hrs ago | 1741 Views

Zimbabwean poet blasts SA govt

20 hrs ago | 1726 Views

The situation in Zimbabwe has moved to another level

20 hrs ago | 1739 Views

Heroes' Day eclipsed by new lows

20 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chikurubi Prison wardens break inmate's leg over $1

20 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pour cold water on security sector reforms

20 hrs ago | 1173 Views

MDC a gang of retrogressive minds, says Muchinguri

20 hrs ago | 797 Views

Kombi crews circumvent tollgates

20 hrs ago | 1609 Views

Another upmarket lodge for Victoria Falls

20 hrs ago | 839 Views

Khaya Moyo mourns Plumtree accident victims

20 hrs ago | 1530 Views

WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

21 hrs ago | 1940 Views

Zimbabwe police warn foreigners

21 hrs ago | 2715 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days