Man hands self to police after killing 'cheating' wife

News / National

by Staff reporter

The police here are investigating the murder of a 42-year-old woman who was allegedly murdered by her husband who handed himself to the police after committing the alleged crime.The accused Simbarashe Chidaushe of Munakira Village under Chief Njelele is said to have arrived home from a local business centre where it is alleged that he found his wife, Chiedza Mpofu, with another man in their kitchen hut.Upon seeing Chidaushe, the man in the hut fled and the enraged Chidaushe is said to have dragged his wife to another hut where he struck her with an axe on the neck and she died instantly.Midlands police spokesperson, Inspector Joel Goko, confirmed the incident which occurred on the July 2, 2019, and appealed with members of the public to always exercise restraint whenever they are confronted with provoking situations."There is no justification to murder whatsoever. We must always respect the sanctity of human life and when provoked we should always seek intervention from other people."It is quite unfortunate that we have lost a life in this incident which could have possibly been avoided had there been mediation from a third party," said Goko.Before handing himself over to the police, Chidaushe took a cotton pesticide in an attempt to kill himself but was immediately rushed to the hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.