Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC students council raises red flag over fee hikes

by Staff reporter
10 Aug 2019 at 11:40hrs | Views
The MDC students council has raised concern over the recent hiking of fees by private schools, saying the move would deprive students of their right to education.

This development comes as private schools are benchmarking their fees, quoted in local currency against the United States dollar. The interbank rate currently sits at ZWL$9,41:US$1.

"As the MDC students council, we note with great disdain the fee hikes in institutions of learning, including primary and secondary schools. This is all the more disgusting considering the fact that the salaries of workers remain low and useless. In fact, they are dwindling as the bond note's value continues to slide in value against the US$," said council chairperson, Prince Gora, in a statement in Harare yesterday.

Gora said they were giving the government a week's ultimatum to address the welfare of students.

"We demand, unapologetically, that the government of Zimbabwe takes action within a week, failure of which the MDC students' council will lead students from all campuses across the country to exercise their constitutional rights and take the government to task for failing to uphold the social contract," he said.

He said power cuts were also affecting students, with the consequence likely to be a drop in the overall pass rates.

Gora said failure by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government to introduce positive economic reforms had wrecked the economy, completely failing to turn it around.

"The ever deteriorating economy of Zimbabwe is affecting us students. Education is becoming more and more difficult to acquire. Is education for the rich only?
We say no and we will not stand by and do nothing while the junta drives us into a pit," Gora said.

He said education was a right in accordance with Section 75 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe and it was the responsibility of the government to ensure that it was accessible to every citizen.
"However, the avaricious and failing Government of Zimbabwe has actually caused it to be a burden to obtain education just as it is to obtain other life basics such as food, water, clothing and shelter. We call upon students from all over the country to rise and remind Zanu-PF of their failures," he said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC fails to run communications department'

5 hrs ago | 696 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

5 hrs ago | 147 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

6 hrs ago | 707 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

7 hrs ago | 1131 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

7 hrs ago | 762 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

7 hrs ago | 640 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

7 hrs ago | 445 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

7 hrs ago | 631 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

7 hrs ago | 898 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

8 hrs ago | 1635 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

9 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Mnangagwa must say why UMthwakwzi must not opt out - MLF

10 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Foreigners in SA panic as police besiege Hillbrow

10 hrs ago | 3980 Views

Chamisa does not want to be president

10 hrs ago | 4324 Views

PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

11 hrs ago | 11425 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared in contempt of court

11 hrs ago | 934 Views

MDC protests 'will not happen', claims Matemadanda

11 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Jonathan Moyo defiant

12 hrs ago | 4076 Views

Special salaries for Zimbabwean Army

13 hrs ago | 8986 Views

Technology has transformed financial trading for investors

13 hrs ago | 328 Views

Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1553 Views

VACANCY: ZESA and ZERA board members wanted

15 hrs ago | 3195 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'

16 hrs ago | 6560 Views

'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

16 hrs ago | 5220 Views

Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 4604 Views

PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 3982 Views

'Apartheid spy' sues Zuma for R500,000

19 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Zimbabwe where people's pensions have disappeared

20 hrs ago | 2891 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to shun violence, corruption

20 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mnangagwa beefs up security

20 hrs ago | 4767 Views

Mugabe's doctor dies

20 hrs ago | 10863 Views

Robbers terrorise worshippers

20 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Zimbabwean poet blasts SA govt

20 hrs ago | 1723 Views

The situation in Zimbabwe has moved to another level

20 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Heroes' Day eclipsed by new lows

20 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chikurubi Prison wardens break inmate's leg over $1

20 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pour cold water on security sector reforms

20 hrs ago | 1172 Views

MDC a gang of retrogressive minds, says Muchinguri

20 hrs ago | 797 Views

Kombi crews circumvent tollgates

20 hrs ago | 1608 Views

Another upmarket lodge for Victoria Falls

20 hrs ago | 838 Views

Khaya Moyo mourns Plumtree accident victims

20 hrs ago | 1528 Views

WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

20 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Zimbabwe police warn foreigners

20 hrs ago | 2711 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days