News / National
WATCH: Zimbabwe military will not interfere with peaceful demonstrations
10 Aug 2019 at 11:48hrs | Views
Commander of The Zimbabwe Defense Forces General Phillip Valerio Sibanda has revealed that the army will not interfere with peaceful protests,
He, however, reiterated that they will only interfere if the protests become violent because they can't tolerate anarchy.
This followed the planned demonstrations stages for next week which are targeted at the government's ‘failure' to run the country.
Watch the video below:
''We will not interfer with peaceful demonstrations. We have had peaceful processions in Zimbabwe in the past before. What is wrong is to abuse the Constitution. When you start destroying other people's property that's not allowed. We can't allow anarchy'' pic.twitter.com/UewQ8mK0FS— Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) August 10, 2019
