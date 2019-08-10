Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa ally warns of bloodshed

by newzimbabwe
10 Aug 2019 at 11:49hrs | Views
A key ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned citizens against heeding a call by the opposition MDC to take to the streets next Friday indicating it is likely to lead to loss of lives.

Deputy Information Minister Energy Mutodi, using his Twitter handle, said the planned August 16 demonstration that the MDC led by Nelson Chamisa argues is aimed at forcing Mnangagwa to the negotiating table to begin political reforms will be met by "a firm hand."

"The MDC planned demo has been condemned by South African leaders and the whole Southern African Development Community (Sadc).

"Any sensible Zimbabwe will not risk their life taking part in such a futile event," said Mutodi.

He added: "President Emmerson Mnangagwa is building the country step by step and any attempt to disturb him will be met with a firm hand.

While police have indicated they are yet to respond to a notice for the demonstration from the MDC, Home Affairs Minister Cain Mathema last week said he had directed Commissioner General of the Police to leave nothing to chance.

Deputy Defence Minister Victor Matemadanda also added that government would not hesitate to deploy the army if the demonstrators turned rogue.

Zanu-PF youth leader Pupurai Togarepi also responded to the MDC's calls for protests declaring the ruling party will not fold its hands and watch, setting the stage for what could turn into an explosive situation.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC fails to run communications department'

5 hrs ago | 695 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

6 hrs ago | 707 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

7 hrs ago | 1130 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

7 hrs ago | 761 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

7 hrs ago | 640 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

7 hrs ago | 445 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

7 hrs ago | 630 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

7 hrs ago | 898 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

8 hrs ago | 1635 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

9 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Mnangagwa must say why UMthwakwzi must not opt out - MLF

10 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Foreigners in SA panic as police besiege Hillbrow

10 hrs ago | 3979 Views

Chamisa does not want to be president

10 hrs ago | 4323 Views

PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

11 hrs ago | 11421 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared in contempt of court

11 hrs ago | 934 Views

MDC protests 'will not happen', claims Matemadanda

11 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Jonathan Moyo defiant

12 hrs ago | 4076 Views

Special salaries for Zimbabwean Army

12 hrs ago | 8984 Views

Technology has transformed financial trading for investors

13 hrs ago | 328 Views

Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1553 Views

VACANCY: ZESA and ZERA board members wanted

15 hrs ago | 3195 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'

16 hrs ago | 6560 Views

'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

16 hrs ago | 5220 Views

Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 4604 Views

PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 3982 Views

'Apartheid spy' sues Zuma for R500,000

19 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Zimbabwe where people's pensions have disappeared

20 hrs ago | 2891 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to shun violence, corruption

20 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mnangagwa beefs up security

20 hrs ago | 4767 Views

Mugabe's doctor dies

20 hrs ago | 10861 Views

Robbers terrorise worshippers

20 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Zimbabwean poet blasts SA govt

20 hrs ago | 1723 Views

The situation in Zimbabwe has moved to another level

20 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Heroes' Day eclipsed by new lows

20 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chikurubi Prison wardens break inmate's leg over $1

20 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pour cold water on security sector reforms

20 hrs ago | 1172 Views

MDC a gang of retrogressive minds, says Muchinguri

20 hrs ago | 797 Views

Kombi crews circumvent tollgates

20 hrs ago | 1608 Views

Another upmarket lodge for Victoria Falls

20 hrs ago | 838 Views

Khaya Moyo mourns Plumtree accident victims

20 hrs ago | 1528 Views

WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

20 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Zimbabwe police warn foreigners

20 hrs ago | 2711 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days