VID hikes fees

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) has hiked fees for most of their services including a Learners Drivers' Licence.New prices are as follows:LEARNER LICENCE $100.00CERTIFICATE OF COMPETENCY (class 3,4) $100.00CERTIFICATE OF COMPETENCY (class 1,2) $125.00RETEST $100.00 PRODUCTION $ 75.00DUPLICATE $ 75.00URGENT DISC APPLICATION $175.00INFORMATION SEARCH FEE $ 25.00