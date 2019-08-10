Bulawayo man shot over traffic accident

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have reported that a Bulawayo man was shot in after he had a minor altercation with a fellow motorist over a road accident.Said the police, "A male adult aged 45 years is being charged with attempted murder after he shot a 29 year old man on the neck with a Glook pistol at the 55km peg, Bulawayo- Nkayi road on 8/8/19."The two were involved in a minor road traffic accident which resulted in minor damages and a punctured tyre to the vehicles."ZRP says members of the public, especially drivers are warned against road rage and violence after getting involved in accidents."They should timeously report such incidents to the police." ZRP added.