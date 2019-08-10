Bosso wins again

News / National

by Staff reporter

Highlanders 1-0 Black RhinosHighlanders pick second successive victory as Chicken Inn stumble in KaribaHighlanders picked their second victory in a row after beating Black Rhinos 1-0 in a Match-day 18 encounter played at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.Bosso had won in the midweek and got another full set of points, thanks to a second-half strike from substitute Tinashe Makanda.The result sees the Bulawayo giants jumping to 9th position with 23 points.Highlanders faced a tough test when they took on Black Rhinos, who have their eyes firmly fixated on the main prize of the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.Rhinos have emerged as the surprise package of the season as they currently sit third on the league table, just two points adrift log leaders FC Platinum.So far this season, they have put together eight wins, while they played out six draws and lost on three occasions to Ngezi, Mushowani and Caps United.Highlanders have proved to be a difficult side to beat at Barbourfields Stadium since Coach Mandla Mpofu took over.At Nyamhunga Stadium, ZPC Kariba edged out Chicken Inn 2-1. Tawanda Nyamandwe and Simbarashe Gorogodyo netted for the hosts while the Gamecocks got their consolation through Clive Augusto.Elsewhere it was a chest full of draws as Herentals and TelOne finished 1-1, Bulawayo Chiefs held Chapungu to a 1-1 stalemate and Yadah and Hwange settling for a goalless tie.Results:Highlanders 1-0 Black RhinosZPC Kariba 2-1 Chicken InnBulawayo Chiefs 1-1 ChapunguYadah 0-0 HwangeTelOne 1-1 Herentals