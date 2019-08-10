Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso wins again

by Staff reporter
10 Aug 2019 at 17:09hrs | Views
Highlanders 1-0 Black RhinosHighlanders pick second successive victory as Chicken Inn stumble in Kariba

Highlanders picked their second victory in a row after beating Black Rhinos 1-0 in a Match-day 18 encounter played at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

Bosso had won in the midweek and got another full set of points, thanks to a second-half strike from substitute Tinashe Makanda.

The result sees the Bulawayo giants jumping to 9th position with 23 points.

Highlanders faced a tough test when they took on Black Rhinos, who have their eyes firmly fixated on the main prize of the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

Rhinos have emerged as the surprise package of the season as they currently sit third on the league table, just two points adrift log leaders FC Platinum.

So far this season, they have put together eight wins, while they played out six draws and lost on three occasions to Ngezi, Mushowani and Caps United.

Highlanders have proved to be a difficult side to beat at Barbourfields Stadium since Coach Mandla Mpofu took over.

At Nyamhunga Stadium, ZPC Kariba edged out Chicken Inn 2-1. Tawanda Nyamandwe and Simbarashe Gorogodyo netted for the hosts while the Gamecocks got their consolation through Clive Augusto.

Elsewhere it was a chest full of draws as Herentals and TelOne finished 1-1, Bulawayo Chiefs held Chapungu to a 1-1 stalemate and Yadah and Hwange settling for a goalless tie.

Results:
Highlanders 1-0 Black Rhinos
ZPC Kariba 2-1 Chicken Inn
Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 Chapungu
Yadah 0-0 Hwange
TelOne 1-1 Herentals

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - soccer24

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC fails to run communications department'

5 hrs ago | 677 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

5 hrs ago | 138 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

6 hrs ago | 696 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

7 hrs ago | 1123 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

7 hrs ago | 757 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

7 hrs ago | 631 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

7 hrs ago | 445 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

7 hrs ago | 627 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

8 hrs ago | 1631 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

9 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Mnangagwa must say why UMthwakwzi must not opt out - MLF

10 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Foreigners in SA panic as police besiege Hillbrow

10 hrs ago | 3978 Views

Chamisa does not want to be president

10 hrs ago | 4319 Views

PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

11 hrs ago | 11378 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared in contempt of court

11 hrs ago | 934 Views

MDC protests 'will not happen', claims Matemadanda

11 hrs ago | 2071 Views

Jonathan Moyo defiant

12 hrs ago | 4070 Views

Special salaries for Zimbabwean Army

12 hrs ago | 8969 Views

Technology has transformed financial trading for investors

13 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1553 Views

VACANCY: ZESA and ZERA board members wanted

15 hrs ago | 3193 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'

16 hrs ago | 6558 Views

'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

16 hrs ago | 5219 Views

Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 4604 Views

PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 3978 Views

'Apartheid spy' sues Zuma for R500,000

18 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Zimbabwe where people's pensions have disappeared

20 hrs ago | 2890 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to shun violence, corruption

20 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mnangagwa beefs up security

20 hrs ago | 4765 Views

Mugabe's doctor dies

20 hrs ago | 10853 Views

Robbers terrorise worshippers

20 hrs ago | 1736 Views

Zimbabwean poet blasts SA govt

20 hrs ago | 1721 Views

The situation in Zimbabwe has moved to another level

20 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Heroes' Day eclipsed by new lows

20 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chikurubi Prison wardens break inmate's leg over $1

20 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pour cold water on security sector reforms

20 hrs ago | 1172 Views

MDC a gang of retrogressive minds, says Muchinguri

20 hrs ago | 797 Views

Kombi crews circumvent tollgates

20 hrs ago | 1605 Views

Another upmarket lodge for Victoria Falls

20 hrs ago | 838 Views

Khaya Moyo mourns Plumtree accident victims

20 hrs ago | 1528 Views

WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

20 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Zimbabwe police warn foreigners

20 hrs ago | 2710 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days