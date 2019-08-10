Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa to repeal repressive laws

by Staff reporter
10 Aug 2019 at 17:19hrs | Views
Marking his first elective year in office, the President Emmerson Mnangagwa reaffirmed government's commitment to ensuring that all restrictive laws are repealed to create a new environment where people enjoy democratic rights.

"As I address you bad laws are being repealed and are set to be replaced by good ones which comply with our celebrated Constitution and international tenets of good governance. Laws facing repeal and replacement include POSA and AIPPA. No piece of legislation which is deemed offensive, restrictive or undemocratic will be spared. I am determined to uphold my pledge to bring about a durable democratic dispensation under the second republic," he said.

On the economic front, the President said although the road has been bumpy but through the nations collective support and resolve good ground worth celebrating had been covered that has seen the nation back on the international fold.

"After more than two decades of isolation or lukewarm relations at best we are back into the international fold with those we continue to re-engage notably the Europeans and Americans increasingly warming up to our overtures in our continent of Africa and within our SADC," said Mnangagwa.

The President said besides engaging and re-engaging the world, it is imperative that as a nation people work together to improve the home environment adding that only if the nation demonstrate its will and desire to help itself will other nations of the world step in.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC fails to run communications department'

5 hrs ago | 694 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

6 hrs ago | 706 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

7 hrs ago | 1130 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

7 hrs ago | 761 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

7 hrs ago | 640 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

7 hrs ago | 445 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

7 hrs ago | 630 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

7 hrs ago | 898 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

8 hrs ago | 1635 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

9 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Mnangagwa must say why UMthwakwzi must not opt out - MLF

10 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Foreigners in SA panic as police besiege Hillbrow

10 hrs ago | 3979 Views

Chamisa does not want to be president

10 hrs ago | 4323 Views

PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

11 hrs ago | 11421 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared in contempt of court

11 hrs ago | 934 Views

MDC protests 'will not happen', claims Matemadanda

11 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Jonathan Moyo defiant

12 hrs ago | 4076 Views

Special salaries for Zimbabwean Army

12 hrs ago | 8984 Views

Technology has transformed financial trading for investors

13 hrs ago | 328 Views

Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1553 Views

VACANCY: ZESA and ZERA board members wanted

15 hrs ago | 3195 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'

16 hrs ago | 6560 Views

'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

16 hrs ago | 5220 Views

Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 4604 Views

PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 3982 Views

'Apartheid spy' sues Zuma for R500,000

19 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Zimbabwe where people's pensions have disappeared

20 hrs ago | 2891 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to shun violence, corruption

20 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mnangagwa beefs up security

20 hrs ago | 4767 Views

Mugabe's doctor dies

20 hrs ago | 10861 Views

Robbers terrorise worshippers

20 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Zimbabwean poet blasts SA govt

20 hrs ago | 1723 Views

The situation in Zimbabwe has moved to another level

20 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Heroes' Day eclipsed by new lows

20 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chikurubi Prison wardens break inmate's leg over $1

20 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pour cold water on security sector reforms

20 hrs ago | 1172 Views

MDC a gang of retrogressive minds, says Muchinguri

20 hrs ago | 797 Views

Kombi crews circumvent tollgates

20 hrs ago | 1608 Views

Another upmarket lodge for Victoria Falls

20 hrs ago | 838 Views

Khaya Moyo mourns Plumtree accident victims

20 hrs ago | 1528 Views

WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

20 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Zimbabwe police warn foreigners

20 hrs ago | 2711 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days