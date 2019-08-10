Mnangagwa to repeal repressive laws

News / National

by Staff reporter

Marking his first elective year in office, the President Emmerson Mnangagwa reaffirmed government's commitment to ensuring that all restrictive laws are repealed to create a new environment where people enjoy democratic rights."As I address you bad laws are being repealed and are set to be replaced by good ones which comply with our celebrated Constitution and international tenets of good governance. Laws facing repeal and replacement include POSA and AIPPA. No piece of legislation which is deemed offensive, restrictive or undemocratic will be spared. I am determined to uphold my pledge to bring about a durable democratic dispensation under the second republic," he said.On the economic front, the President said although the road has been bumpy but through the nations collective support and resolve good ground worth celebrating had been covered that has seen the nation back on the international fold."After more than two decades of isolation or lukewarm relations at best we are back into the international fold with those we continue to re-engage notably the Europeans and Americans increasingly warming up to our overtures in our continent of Africa and within our SADC," said Mnangagwa.The President said besides engaging and re-engaging the world, it is imperative that as a nation people work together to improve the home environment adding that only if the nation demonstrate its will and desire to help itself will other nations of the world step in.