Mathema warns MDC on demos

by Staff reporter
10 Aug 2019 at 18:45hrs | Views
The Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Ambassador Cain Mathema has warned opposition political parties that government is aware of political machinations purported to be demonstrations by the MDC.

Minister Mathema reminded the opposition that law enforcement agencies have a responsibility to ensure law and order prevails in all parts of the country.

"While government is fully aware and recognises Sections 58 and 59 of the Constitution which give citizens freedom of assembly, association and freedom to demonstrate and petition, the situation on the ground indicates that a lot of underhand activities under the guise of peaceful demonstrations are taking place," he said.

Ambassador Mathema said these plans are taking place with a view to foment violence, destruction of property, looting and attack on innocent citizens, motor vehicles, private property and government buildings through the involvement of foreigners masquerading as tourists and some non-governmental organisations.

Meanwhile, the minister has also appealed to drivers during the holiday period to exercise extreme caution on the road to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.

Source - zbc

