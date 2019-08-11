Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cont plots Amakhosi 'exit' from Makokoba

by Staff reporter
11 Aug 2019 at 07:28hrs | Views
SINCE its earliest days at Stanley Hall and Stanley Square, before it moved to 15506 Masotsha Ndlovu Avenue, Lady Stanley Street, Bulawayo, right at the edge of Bulawayo's oldest township, Amakhosi Cultural Centre has always been synonymous with Makokoba.  

Simply put, Amakhosi's umbilical cord seems to have buried in the famous township and since the 80s it has not moved away from the shadow of its place of birth.  Not that it has tried to. Amakhosi has always seemed very much at home in its neat little corner tucked right at the edge of a township that has given birth to countless number of stars.

But times change and Amakhosi for the last few years has not been what it used to be. For the last few years, at least, premier talent was no longer flocking through the gates of Amakhosi. Makokoba's finest were now finding a welcoming home everywhere else other than their doorstep, with many mushrooming groups a eager to give a warm embrace to talent from Makokoba and even beyond the city's erstwhile township.

In search of a new lease of life, Amakhosi founder and Bulawayo Arts godfather Cont Mhlanga has also set his eyes beyond Makokoba. Mhlanga, who this year made a semi comeback from retirement, promising a whole raft of changes at the centre in the process, told Sunday Life that the cultural centre was eying talent from around the city through the establishment of community centres around the city. Two such centres, at McDonald Hall in Mzilikazi and Mgiqika Primary School in Nketa 9 are already operational.

 "So in Mzilikazi and Nketa we recruited 55 marvelous young people in various fields that range from theatre, music, to Deejaying and modeling and made them a part of our training programme. So while they're training under Amakhosi they'll be doing so within their own communities and they'll also be constant interactions between the trainees and the communities from which they come from

"So as we said earlier when we were launching the Amakhosi Theatre Unit, we're working on developing communities venues that will be affiliated with Amakhosi around the city. Of the 30 that we had targeted, so far we have only managed to commission two which are at McDonalds Hall and one in Nketa which services the theatre needs of two people in Nketa 7 and 9. In Nketa they chose Mgiqika Primary School as they preferred centre of operations," said Mhlanga.

In March when Mhlanga commissioned Amakhosi's Theatre Unit 12 years after its last production, he had promised that the centre would relaunch with a historical production about the life of Queen Lozikeyi. However, after a few stumbling blocks with the script writing of the epic musical, Mhlanga switched focus to Nansi Lendoda, a 1985 Amakhosi production, starring Mhlanga himself that premiered last month by the centre's new generation of stars.

"We couldn't go through with the musical that we had initially planned. There were some issues with one of our writers so instead we decided that we would open the new Amakhosi with Nansi Lendoda, an Amakhosi production from 1985.  I remember that as one of our biggest plays in the early stages of Amakhosi and I was an actor back then.

 "So our Repertory Theatre premiered a remake of this play at McDonald Hall early last month and I attended that premiere and since I was happy with what I saw I gave them my seal of approval. On the 20th of July they had their first paid performance at McDonald Hall and it was amazing," he said.

Mhlanga said the drive to take Amakhosi beyond Makokoba was intentional.

"The new strategy is all about bringing back vibrancy to Amakhosi Cultural Centre and that vibrancy can only come from the community around Bulawayo. So the new thrust of Amakhosi is to look beyond Makokoba. Our strategy is called the Asset Based Community Development concept and under it we're going around Bulawayo looking at its tangible and intangible assets.

"Under its tangible assets we're looking at the community halls, the libraries and other physical places while under its intangible assets we would group its young people and their talent. So we now want to harness all of that and pour into Amakhosi Cultural Centre which is the mother of all these projects taking place around the city," he said.

As Mhlanga supervises renovations at Amakhosi, which is set to officially reopen its doors in November, a number of local, regional and international projects are on the pipeline.

The cultural centre is set to join hands with Theatre in the Park in a blockbuster project featuring actors from around the country while a Polish theatre practitioner is also set to orchestrate another project in August.  In addition, former Amakhosi products Pedzisai Sithole and Loveness Wedza are also to set to combine with the centre for projects that are set to span several countries.    

"Amakhosi has produced a lot of stars in a lot of fields and so we're now touching base with all these people who are now all over the world and they're helping us take our products international. We've given Pedzisai Sithole the rights to translate Nansi Lendoda to SiSwati and he will do so with his production house in that country.

"So while we're doing our thing this side they will be rehearsing the production with all Swati cast and then they will tour around that country and the region before bringing it to Bulawayo. We will also work with Loveness Wedza who is in the US that will go from Scandinavia to other parts of Europe and Canada where she's based," he said.

Source - zimpapers

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC fails to run communications department'

5 hrs ago | 688 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

6 hrs ago | 702 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

7 hrs ago | 1127 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

7 hrs ago | 761 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

7 hrs ago | 635 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

7 hrs ago | 445 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

7 hrs ago | 629 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

8 hrs ago | 1634 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

9 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Mnangagwa must say why UMthwakwzi must not opt out - MLF

10 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Foreigners in SA panic as police besiege Hillbrow

10 hrs ago | 3979 Views

Chamisa does not want to be president

10 hrs ago | 4320 Views

PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

11 hrs ago | 11406 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared in contempt of court

11 hrs ago | 934 Views

MDC protests 'will not happen', claims Matemadanda

11 hrs ago | 2071 Views

Jonathan Moyo defiant

12 hrs ago | 4076 Views

Special salaries for Zimbabwean Army

12 hrs ago | 8976 Views

Technology has transformed financial trading for investors

13 hrs ago | 328 Views

Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1553 Views

VACANCY: ZESA and ZERA board members wanted

15 hrs ago | 3194 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'

16 hrs ago | 6560 Views

'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

16 hrs ago | 5219 Views

Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 4604 Views

PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 3981 Views

'Apartheid spy' sues Zuma for R500,000

18 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Zimbabwe where people's pensions have disappeared

20 hrs ago | 2890 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to shun violence, corruption

20 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mnangagwa beefs up security

20 hrs ago | 4767 Views

Mugabe's doctor dies

20 hrs ago | 10858 Views

Robbers terrorise worshippers

20 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Zimbabwean poet blasts SA govt

20 hrs ago | 1722 Views

The situation in Zimbabwe has moved to another level

20 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Heroes' Day eclipsed by new lows

20 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chikurubi Prison wardens break inmate's leg over $1

20 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pour cold water on security sector reforms

20 hrs ago | 1172 Views

MDC a gang of retrogressive minds, says Muchinguri

20 hrs ago | 797 Views

Kombi crews circumvent tollgates

20 hrs ago | 1607 Views

Another upmarket lodge for Victoria Falls

20 hrs ago | 838 Views

Khaya Moyo mourns Plumtree accident victims

20 hrs ago | 1528 Views

WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

20 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Zimbabwe police warn foreigners

20 hrs ago | 2711 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days