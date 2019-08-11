Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lupane hospital construction set to begin

by Staff reporter
11 Aug 2019 at 07:30hrs | Views
CONSTRUCTION of the Lupane Provincial Hospital in Matabeleland North is set to start this month after the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development made a commitment to fund the project.

Matabeleland North provincial medical director Dr Purgie Chimberengwa said all the preliminary works have been completed and construction will start as soon as Finance and Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube announced in his mid-year Budget Review Statement that the Procurement Authority of Zimbabwe had also approved the project.

"Work will start quite soon, so far we have had meetings where we handed over the site to the contractor which is the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing on 26 June, who will oversee the development works," he said.

The hospital whose first phase will commence following US$10 million cash injection will be completed in phases.

"This is a huge facility that needs to be built in phases, so Phase One has been supported to the tune of US$10 million.

"It will cover sections such as outpatients, pharmacy, junior staff accommodation, administration, Zesa sub-station and we are still trying to convince them that we need a stores department which is key for the function of any hospital.

"Those are the main buildings that we will have in this phase," said Dr Chimberengwa.

Construction of the hospital was set to be done years ago but was abandoned in 2006 due to shortage of funds.

". . . so there are existing structures but they are incomplete so they will be included and completed together with the new buildings so that the provincial hospital can start functioning," he said.

The PMD said the new hospital was key as the province has been using St Luke's Hospital which is a mission institution run by the Catholic Church.

"The mission also has its own trajectory, although we share common goal of service delivery.

"When we get our own provincial hospital it means that the establishment changes, there would be need for more nurses and specialist doctors and these will feed into the service delivery that we are looking at," he added.

Once completed, the health institution is also set to reduce the numbers of referrals to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo which was also accommodating patients referred from the province.

Dr Chimberengwa, however, said a maternity wing will not be included in Phase One although it is part of the master plan.

"The first phase is looking at departments like casualty and outpatients so the other services like maternity will be covered by St Luke's while construction of the hospital is going on.

"There is a huge maternity wing which will then be completed at a later stage; looking at the available funds we looked at the critical departments that are needed to start the hospital. We will be expanding the hospital as time goes on," he added.

Since Independence Matabeleland North has been using St Luke's as a referral institution and it is the only province which does not have a provincial hospital.

Last month St Luke's Hospital was gutted by fire, destroying property worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Vaccines, nutritional supplements, cancer screening equipment and registers for pregnant women referred from clinics were all destroyed.

Source - zimpapers

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC fails to run communications department'

5 hrs ago | 684 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

6 hrs ago | 702 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

7 hrs ago | 1126 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

7 hrs ago | 760 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

7 hrs ago | 633 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

7 hrs ago | 445 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

7 hrs ago | 628 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

8 hrs ago | 1633 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

9 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Mnangagwa must say why UMthwakwzi must not opt out - MLF

10 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Foreigners in SA panic as police besiege Hillbrow

10 hrs ago | 3979 Views

Chamisa does not want to be president

10 hrs ago | 4320 Views

PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

11 hrs ago | 11397 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared in contempt of court

11 hrs ago | 934 Views

MDC protests 'will not happen', claims Matemadanda

11 hrs ago | 2071 Views

Jonathan Moyo defiant

12 hrs ago | 4075 Views

Special salaries for Zimbabwean Army

12 hrs ago | 8975 Views

Technology has transformed financial trading for investors

13 hrs ago | 328 Views

Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1553 Views

VACANCY: ZESA and ZERA board members wanted

15 hrs ago | 3194 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'

16 hrs ago | 6560 Views

'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

16 hrs ago | 5219 Views

Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 4604 Views

PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 3981 Views

'Apartheid spy' sues Zuma for R500,000

18 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Zimbabwe where people's pensions have disappeared

20 hrs ago | 2890 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to shun violence, corruption

20 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mnangagwa beefs up security

20 hrs ago | 4765 Views

Mugabe's doctor dies

20 hrs ago | 10858 Views

Robbers terrorise worshippers

20 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Zimbabwean poet blasts SA govt

20 hrs ago | 1722 Views

The situation in Zimbabwe has moved to another level

20 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Heroes' Day eclipsed by new lows

20 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chikurubi Prison wardens break inmate's leg over $1

20 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pour cold water on security sector reforms

20 hrs ago | 1172 Views

MDC a gang of retrogressive minds, says Muchinguri

20 hrs ago | 797 Views

Kombi crews circumvent tollgates

20 hrs ago | 1607 Views

Another upmarket lodge for Victoria Falls

20 hrs ago | 838 Views

Khaya Moyo mourns Plumtree accident victims

20 hrs ago | 1528 Views

WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

20 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Zimbabwe police warn foreigners

20 hrs ago | 2711 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days