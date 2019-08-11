Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Outcry over 'colonial' mayoral regalia

by Staff reporter
11 Aug 2019 at 07:31hrs | Views
BULAWAYO residents have ridiculed the city's mayoral robe saying it marks colonial heritage that city fathers do not want to do away with.

In an official mayoral picture posted by the Mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni on his Facebook account, he is seen spotting a red and black robe with white cuff frills and gloves carrying a black Victorian era hat and spotting the gold mayoral chains around his neck.

In the picture Clr Mguni is seated in a leaning posture on the mayoral chair in the council chambers. A number of social media enthusiasts immediately took to the post taunting the regalia, with some likening the Mayor to a Shakespearean play character because of the garb.

"Kanti why silokhe sigqokiswa ingubo lezi sodolobho mkhulu, this is the 21st century (Why are we still made to wear these outfits mayor, this is the 21st century)," wrote one Fryzer Gupta Mpofu.

One Phiri Phiri further ridiculed the outfit saying the mayor (with the white gloves) looked like the Joker playing card.

"Hayi lokhu lahlani mhlonitshwa. Maybe keep the chain but amayikayika lawo no (No, throw away this honourable, maybe keep the chain but these rags no)," wrote Ndaba Mloyi.

A local designer under the A tribe called Zimbabwe label, Zana Kay also offered to give the mayor a makeover and design a new outfit for the city father, an offer that was welcomed by a number of people commenting on the image.

"Zana, I think that would be interesting. I can see those mayoral robes in fine Nguni hides tanned at any one of Bulawayo's fine tanneries. I know with your expertise in design you would find a way around the swings in the weather to ensure the Honourable Mayor is comfortable both in winter and summer in the leather robes," said Justin Shiri.

Others who commented on the picture, blasted Clr Mguni for his leaning posture saying for an official mayoral image the pose was not professional.

"I see why we can't do anything properly, we can't even do a proper photo shoot for a mayor, I mean a picture of a mayor leaning on a chair and exposing back rest? I don't know if its lack of exposure or what? I support you fully 100 percent but these are mistakes we don't need from a publicity point . . . can I be an image consultant for free if possible," wrote Steven Nkani.

Shephard Ben Abraham said; "Mayor, you are a great guy but your publicity and etiquette team does a poor job. For a Photo Op you need proper makeup and posture."

Ironically a couple of years ago the city's councillors had to be taken for a retreat where they were groomed in etiquette, diplomacy and protocol.

"It is essential that a capacity building training programme in diplomacy, protocol, etiquette and professional branding is availed to them to endow them with effective presentation and speaking skills, the understanding for cultural diversity and communication across cultures; conference and meeting etiquettes; hosting and chairing techniques; strategic thinking and analysis and negotiation skills.

"The programme is designed to develop the predictable and acceptable organisational levels, efficacy and efficiency in conducting council work, business etiquette, exquisite protocol functioning; corporate meetings etiquette; client liaison and handling services practices; applicable corporate diplomacy; public relations and image management," reads a council report.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - zimpapers

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC fails to run communications department'

5 hrs ago | 686 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

6 hrs ago | 702 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

7 hrs ago | 1127 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

7 hrs ago | 761 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

7 hrs ago | 633 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

7 hrs ago | 445 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

7 hrs ago | 629 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

8 hrs ago | 1634 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

9 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Mnangagwa must say why UMthwakwzi must not opt out - MLF

10 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Foreigners in SA panic as police besiege Hillbrow

10 hrs ago | 3979 Views

Chamisa does not want to be president

10 hrs ago | 4320 Views

PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

11 hrs ago | 11403 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared in contempt of court

11 hrs ago | 934 Views

MDC protests 'will not happen', claims Matemadanda

11 hrs ago | 2071 Views

Jonathan Moyo defiant

12 hrs ago | 4076 Views

Special salaries for Zimbabwean Army

12 hrs ago | 8976 Views

Technology has transformed financial trading for investors

13 hrs ago | 328 Views

Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1553 Views

VACANCY: ZESA and ZERA board members wanted

15 hrs ago | 3194 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'

16 hrs ago | 6560 Views

'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

16 hrs ago | 5219 Views

Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 4604 Views

PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 3981 Views

'Apartheid spy' sues Zuma for R500,000

18 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Zimbabwe where people's pensions have disappeared

20 hrs ago | 2890 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to shun violence, corruption

20 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mnangagwa beefs up security

20 hrs ago | 4766 Views

Mugabe's doctor dies

20 hrs ago | 10858 Views

Robbers terrorise worshippers

20 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Zimbabwean poet blasts SA govt

20 hrs ago | 1722 Views

The situation in Zimbabwe has moved to another level

20 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Heroes' Day eclipsed by new lows

20 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chikurubi Prison wardens break inmate's leg over $1

20 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pour cold water on security sector reforms

20 hrs ago | 1172 Views

MDC a gang of retrogressive minds, says Muchinguri

20 hrs ago | 797 Views

Kombi crews circumvent tollgates

20 hrs ago | 1607 Views

Another upmarket lodge for Victoria Falls

20 hrs ago | 838 Views

Khaya Moyo mourns Plumtree accident victims

20 hrs ago | 1528 Views

WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

20 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Zimbabwe police warn foreigners

20 hrs ago | 2711 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days