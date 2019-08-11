Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo council hit by mass resignations

by Staff reporter
11 Aug 2019 at 07:33hrs | Views
THE Bulawayo City Council has been hit by massive resignations mainly from their qualified engineers with most relocating to outside the country to seek greener pastures.

The development has led the local authority to reintroduce a 20 percent Critical Shortage Areas Allowance to all its engineers so as to convince them to stay under their employ. The allowance had been scrapped in 2016.

According to a council confidential report, the city's Director of Engineering Services, Engineer Simela Dube noted that there was an urgent need to address the issue of brain drain as this was grossly affecting the technical ability of the local authority.

"I had a meeting with my technical staff concerning conditions of service, vis-à-vis allowances which among them is the Critical Shortage Areas Allowance which was removed from all staff receiving it. My analysis of the positions points to the issue that they are critical.

"There is an urgent need to retain the current technical staff that is available now. The CSAA is one of the issues that is demoralising the technical staff. There is a need to arrest brain drain as most of the engineers have left council employ," said Eng Dube in presenting the matter.

According to the report, the allowance will be paid monthly at a rate of 20 percent of the basic salary and will only be paid to council engineers.

"This allowance would be paid every month as it was previously done before the freeze. A critical scheme was that with posts that could not be easily filled. The level of market response to the advertisement determined the level of shortages of the skills.

"With the level of remuneration, council adverts might not attract competent personnel. Most engineers now preferred to look for jobs outside the country and even those who graduated every year from universities preferred to seek employment overseas.

"The condition of this allowance was that as soon as the market had the skills, the allowance would be revoked. There was a need to motivate those few that were remaining," reads the report.

The Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, is reported to have noted that engineers were crucial to the running of the city hence the local authority could not afford any further loss.

"He (Mr Dube) referred to the water crisis that had recently affected the city. They (engineers) were very crucial in terms of efficient service delivery. In other departments vacant posts would easily be filled because the skills were abundant in the market with some graduates remaining unemployed," reads the report.

A couple of years ago local authorities were given the green light to employ critical staff so as to boost service delivery in the Local Government sector.

The review, however, did not encompass the entirety of council vacant positions but only for critical positions that affect directly service provision, with councils required to inform the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing before making the appointments to determine the criticality of the positions.

This followed reports that most local authorities were operating with unqualified heads of departments with most of them having gone for over five years without substantive HODs while others have had to employ under-qualified personnel to fill in strategic positions.

Source - zimpapers

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC fails to run communications department'

5 hrs ago | 712 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

6 hrs ago | 716 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

7 hrs ago | 1136 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

7 hrs ago | 768 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

7 hrs ago | 647 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

7 hrs ago | 448 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

7 hrs ago | 631 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

7 hrs ago | 907 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

8 hrs ago | 1647 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

10 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Mnangagwa must say why UMthwakwzi must not opt out - MLF

10 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Foreigners in SA panic as police besiege Hillbrow

10 hrs ago | 3987 Views

Chamisa does not want to be president

10 hrs ago | 4329 Views

PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

11 hrs ago | 11469 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared in contempt of court

11 hrs ago | 935 Views

MDC protests 'will not happen', claims Matemadanda

12 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Jonathan Moyo defiant

12 hrs ago | 4078 Views

Special salaries for Zimbabwean Army

13 hrs ago | 9004 Views

Technology has transformed financial trading for investors

13 hrs ago | 329 Views

Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1554 Views

VACANCY: ZESA and ZERA board members wanted

15 hrs ago | 3196 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'

16 hrs ago | 6566 Views

'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

16 hrs ago | 5225 Views

Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 4606 Views

PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 3989 Views

'Apartheid spy' sues Zuma for R500,000

19 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Zimbabwe where people's pensions have disappeared

20 hrs ago | 2895 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to shun violence, corruption

20 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mnangagwa beefs up security

20 hrs ago | 4770 Views

Mugabe's doctor dies

20 hrs ago | 10871 Views

Robbers terrorise worshippers

20 hrs ago | 1741 Views

Zimbabwean poet blasts SA govt

20 hrs ago | 1726 Views

The situation in Zimbabwe has moved to another level

20 hrs ago | 1739 Views

Heroes' Day eclipsed by new lows

20 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chikurubi Prison wardens break inmate's leg over $1

20 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pour cold water on security sector reforms

20 hrs ago | 1173 Views

MDC a gang of retrogressive minds, says Muchinguri

20 hrs ago | 797 Views

Kombi crews circumvent tollgates

20 hrs ago | 1609 Views

Another upmarket lodge for Victoria Falls

20 hrs ago | 839 Views

Khaya Moyo mourns Plumtree accident victims

20 hrs ago | 1530 Views

WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

21 hrs ago | 1940 Views

Zimbabwe police warn foreigners

21 hrs ago | 2715 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days