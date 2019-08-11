Temba Mliswa speaks on Robert Mugabe's burial

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says former Zimbabwean dictator Robert Mugabe is correct to deny himself the right to have his remains interred at the National Heroes acre because he denied may deserving heroes the opportunity to lie there.Said Mliswa, "I'm sure after taking Heroes Acre as his personal property, RGM's conscience is now prickling him. No wonder he is realised he doesn't have to be buried there. Many true heroes and heroines were unreasonably denied the honour due to personal grievances."The firebrand lawmaker was responding to a story carried by The Zimbabwe Independent which claimed that the inaugural President of Zimbabwe has refused to rest at the Heroes Acre when his Maker finally calls him; and that the delegation led by the Chief Secretary Dr Misheck Sibanda was sent to persuade him to think otherwise.ZANU PF apologist Weldon Matambo said nothing would be amiss if President Mugabe chose to be buried at a private place."Were such a decision to be made, it would be nothing out of the ordinary given that the former President himself set the rules on options and discretions available to families of national heroes regarding places of interment. Both in terms of rules and in practice, there is a whole list of heroes who chose private burials in place of the Acre, including heroes who passed on under the First Republic."Should such a decision come to pass, it would not lessen the President of the First Republic by way of his worth in the pantheon of National Heroes. Of course, at a very private level, it would trigger a debate on his posthumous relations with his first wife who lies at the Acre." Said Matambo.