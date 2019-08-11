Nelson Chamisa to change heroes day

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa says his government will increase the heroes day celebrations from one day to a full month so that the nation gets enough time to mourn their departed ones.In an emotive heroes day message the youthful opposition leader said, "In a New Zimbabwe, under a new people's government, every day will be a Heroes Day, because we honour our heroes through how we live our lives and not through cosmetic, vacuous and inadequate celebrations that ignore our people's suffering."Our new government will declare a Heroes and Memorials month so that the nation is accorded adequate time to remember the sacrifices made, the courage exhibited, the bodies maimed and the lives lost in the struggle to liberate and democratize our beautiful Zimbabwe."We will be setting aside a whole month to celebrate this significant epoch in the national story of Zimbabwe, these celebrations will be done and reflected through how we look after our people, especially the most vulnerable."Chamisa added that the nation must not only honour heroes who come for the political field but also those who come from different areas of society."We believe that Heroes are found at all levels, and are not only political because we find them in our communities looking after orphans and the disabled, an example set by the late great Jairos Jiri."Zimbabwe celebrates the heroes day a year after six citizens were gunned by soldiers during post-election violence in Zimbabwe.