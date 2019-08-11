Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa unleashes CIOs on 'coup plotter'?

by Mandla Ndlovu
11 Aug 2019 at 09:32hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is accused of sending members of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation to terrorise the family of Sitabile Dewa who is accused of plotting to illegally remove the constitutionally elected government of Mnangagwa.

Dewa took to Facebook to tell appeal to President Mnangagwa to withdraw the suspected officers who have made it a routine to stalk the family of family.

Earlier this year, government accused Dewa and five other activists of receiving training in the use of small arms from Otpor so that they can effect illegal regime change.

Read below the full letter:

Dear Mr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

May you please tell your people to stop following me around!! Ever since I was released from prison I am being followed and monitored everwhere I go by weird people in tinted cars without number plates. In the past four days, the car pictured below (black tinted ford ranger with no number plates) has been parking outside my house in the evenings.The pattern of its arrival and departure is consistent with my arrival at home from work.

I would like to reiterate that I am neither a terrorist, nor a security threat in any way. My work as a women and human rights activist is in no way related to any insurgency or terrorism acts as alleged by state security agents.

I hold no intentions to unconstitutionally remove your Government from power. I am a law abiding and peace loving Zimbabwean. I was never trained on the use of either small or big arms in Maldives as wrongly stated by propaganda in state media. The workshop I participated in was on human rights and peace building in line with my work of mobilising and capacitating women to take up leadership positions.

Please tell your people to leave me and my kids alone!! The intensified surveillance is traumatizing my family and the children are now afraid of moving freely at home where they are supposed to feel safe and secure. My children (aged 4 and 3 years) deserve peace and a safe environment just like yours and every other kid for proper development. Above all, they also need me and risk growing up without parental love and guidance if I am to be harmed by these menacing thugs.

May you also please tell your people who arrested me and confisticated my passport at the airport on 27 May 2019 to return my passport to law and order officers at Harare central police station. During my last court appearance, the investigating officer indicated that she never received my passport from the people who arrested me.

I had many opportunities to leave this country but I chose to stay so please don't punish me for choosing to stay in Zimbabwe amidst all the economic turmoils we have faced as a country over the years.

I am not an enemy of the state Mr Mnangagwa, the enemy is the ailing economy, corruption and misgovernance. Women are suffering the worst in this economy and as a woman I don't deserve further harassment by your agents. Women, girls and the general citizens are in a state of hopelessness. May you kindly solve the political and economic crisis sir rather than persecuting human rights defenders!

Regards,

Sitabile Dewa




Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC fails to run communications department'

5 hrs ago | 684 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

6 hrs ago | 702 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

7 hrs ago | 1126 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

7 hrs ago | 760 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

7 hrs ago | 633 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

7 hrs ago | 445 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

7 hrs ago | 628 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

8 hrs ago | 1633 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

9 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Mnangagwa must say why UMthwakwzi must not opt out - MLF

10 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Foreigners in SA panic as police besiege Hillbrow

10 hrs ago | 3979 Views

Chamisa does not want to be president

10 hrs ago | 4320 Views

PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

11 hrs ago | 11397 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared in contempt of court

11 hrs ago | 934 Views

MDC protests 'will not happen', claims Matemadanda

11 hrs ago | 2071 Views

Jonathan Moyo defiant

12 hrs ago | 4075 Views

Special salaries for Zimbabwean Army

12 hrs ago | 8975 Views

Technology has transformed financial trading for investors

13 hrs ago | 328 Views

Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1553 Views

VACANCY: ZESA and ZERA board members wanted

15 hrs ago | 3194 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'

16 hrs ago | 6560 Views

'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

16 hrs ago | 5219 Views

Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 4604 Views

PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 3981 Views

'Apartheid spy' sues Zuma for R500,000

18 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Zimbabwe where people's pensions have disappeared

20 hrs ago | 2890 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to shun violence, corruption

20 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mnangagwa beefs up security

20 hrs ago | 4765 Views

Mugabe's doctor dies

20 hrs ago | 10858 Views

Robbers terrorise worshippers

20 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Zimbabwean poet blasts SA govt

20 hrs ago | 1722 Views

The situation in Zimbabwe has moved to another level

20 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Heroes' Day eclipsed by new lows

20 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chikurubi Prison wardens break inmate's leg over $1

20 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pour cold water on security sector reforms

20 hrs ago | 1172 Views

MDC a gang of retrogressive minds, says Muchinguri

20 hrs ago | 797 Views

Kombi crews circumvent tollgates

20 hrs ago | 1607 Views

Another upmarket lodge for Victoria Falls

20 hrs ago | 838 Views

Khaya Moyo mourns Plumtree accident victims

20 hrs ago | 1528 Views

WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

20 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Zimbabwe police warn foreigners

20 hrs ago | 2711 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days