Mnangagwa unleashes CIOs on 'coup plotter'?

Dear Mr Emmerson Dambudzo MnangagwaMay you please tell your people to stop following me around!! Ever since I was released from prison I am being followed and monitored everwhere I go by weird people in tinted cars without number plates. In the past four days, the car pictured below (black tinted ford ranger with no number plates) has been parking outside my house in the evenings.The pattern of its arrival and departure is consistent with my arrival at home from work.I would like to reiterate that I am neither a terrorist, nor a security threat in any way. My work as a women and human rights activist is in no way related to any insurgency or terrorism acts as alleged by state security agents. I hold no intentions to unconstitutionally remove your Government from power. I am a law abiding and peace loving Zimbabwean. I was never trained on the use of either small or big arms in Maldives as wrongly stated by propaganda in state media. The workshop I participated in was on human rights and peace building in line with my work of mobilising and capacitating women to take up leadership positions.



President Emmerson Mnangagwa is accused of sending members of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation to terrorise the family of Sitabile Dewa who is accused of plotting to illegally remove the constitutionally elected government of Mnangagwa.Dewa took to Facebook to tell appeal to President Mnangagwa to withdraw the suspected officers who have made it a routine to stalk the family of family.Earlier this year, government accused Dewa and five other activists of receiving training in the use of small arms from Otpor so that they can effect illegal regime change.Read below the full letter: